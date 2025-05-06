Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in June 2025

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in June 2025

Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon

Music lovers rejoice! This June, Michigan will host legends like Chaka Khan and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full schedule!

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in June 2025

Tuesday, June 3rd

Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

Artist: Barry Manilow
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 4th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Heart
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: Barry Manilow
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Chaka Khan
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

 

Artist: Jackyl
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 6th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Wayne Newton
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

 

Artist: The Prince Experience
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Tuesday, June 10th

Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon
loading...

Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 11th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Halsey
Venue:  Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

Thursday, June 12

Getty Images for The Recording A
loading...

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs (June 12th and June 13th)
Venue:  Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Getty Images for Songwriters Ha
loading...

Artist: The Bacon Brothers with Pernikoff Brothers
Venue:  Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 13th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Buddy Guy
Venue:  Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue:  GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 14th

Getty Images for IEBA
loading...

Artist: The Verve Pipe
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

 

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson and Marsha Ambrosius
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Ben Folds
Venue:  Corson Auditorium
City: Interlochen

Sunday, June 15th

Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali
loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 16th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Diana Krall
Venue:  Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 17th

Getty Images for the Scleroderma
loading...

Artist: Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem
Venue:  Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Thos Robinson
loading...

Artists: Augustana
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Wednesday, June 18th

Getty Images
loading...

Artists: The Revivalists
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 19th

Getty Images for FIREAID
loading...

Artists: The Black Crowes
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, June 20th

Artists: Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

TSM: Dana Marshall
loading...

Artists: Warrant
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee

TSM: Dana Marshall
loading...

Artists: Tesla
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Getty Images
loading...

Artists: Gary Clark Jr.
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen

Saturday, June 21st

Getty Images
loading...

Artists: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Getty Images for Songwriters Ha
loading...

Artists: The Bacon Brothers with The Verve Pipe and The Great Affairs
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Mat Hayward
loading...

Artists: Everclear with Sister Hazel
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee

Robin Marchant
loading...

Artists: A Flock of Seagulls with Bow Wow Wow and Animotion
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

Getty Images
loading...

Artists: Cracker
Venue: Acorn Theater
City: Three Oaks

 

Artist: Lamont Landers
Venue: Magic Bag
City: Ferndale

Sunday, June 22nd

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 24th

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Chicago
Venue: Miller Auditorium
City: Kalamazoo

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 25th

Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali
loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with Paul Young, John Waite and Wang Chung
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Chicago
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

 

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Howard Hewett with Meli'sa Morgan and Jeff Redd
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

 

Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Venue: The Stache at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

 

Artist: Nicotine Dolls
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids

Friday, June 27th

Artist: The Fray
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 28th

Mat Hayward
loading...

Artist: Everclear and Sponge
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

 

Artist: Jagged Edge with Lloyd and Brownstone
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Jason Merritt
loading...

Artist: Devo
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Sunday, June 29th

Getty Images for iHeartRadio
loading...

Artist: Ashanti with Tank, Lil Kim, 112, and more
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Getty Images
loading...

Artist: Collective Soul with Cheap Trick
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City

 

Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

READ MORE: There’s Still A DVD/VHS Rental Store In Michigan That’s Thriving After 33 Years

27 Artists Playing Pine Knob in Summer 2025

Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie

Filed Under: KzooFeatured, Michigan
Categories: Articles, Celebrities, Concerts, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR