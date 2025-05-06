Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in June 2025
Music lovers rejoice! This June, Michigan will host legends like Chaka Khan and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full schedule!
Tuesday, June 3rd
Artist: Barry Manilow
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 4th
Artist: Heart
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: Barry Manilow
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Chaka Khan
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Jackyl
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Friday, June 6th
Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Wayne Newton
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: The Prince Experience
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Tuesday, June 10th
Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 11th
Artist: Halsey
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Thursday, June 12
Artist: Chris Stapleton with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs (June 12th and June 13th)
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: The Bacon Brothers with Pernikoff Brothers
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Friday, June 13th
Artist: Buddy Guy
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, June 14th
Artist: The Verve Pipe
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Artist: Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson and Marsha Ambrosius
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Corson Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Sunday, June 15th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Monday, June 16th
Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, June 17th
Artist: Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Artists: Augustana
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Wednesday, June 18th
Artists: The Revivalists
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, June 19th
Artists: The Black Crowes
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, June 20th
Artists: Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artists: Warrant
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee
Artists: Tesla
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artists: Gary Clark Jr.
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Saturday, June 21st
Artists: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artists: The Bacon Brothers with The Verve Pipe and The Great Affairs
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artists: Everclear with Sister Hazel
Venue: Little River Casino
City: Manistee
Artists: A Flock of Seagulls with Bow Wow Wow and Animotion
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artists: Cracker
Venue: Acorn Theater
City: Three Oaks
Artist: Lamont Landers
Venue: Magic Bag
City: Ferndale
Sunday, June 22nd
Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Artist: Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Tuesday, June 24th
Artist: Chicago
Venue: Miller Auditorium
City: Kalamazoo
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, June 25th
Artist: Rick Springfield with Paul Young, John Waite and Wang Chung
Venue: Kresge Auditorium
City: Interlochen
Artist: Chicago
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Howard Hewett with Meli'sa Morgan and Jeff Redd
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Wynonna Judd
Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, June 26th
Artist: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Venue: The Stache at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: Nicotine Dolls
Venue: Elevation at the Intersection
City: Grand Rapids
Friday, June 27th
Artist: The Fray
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, June 28th
Artist: Everclear and Sponge
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Artist: Jagged Edge with Lloyd and Brownstone
Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
City: Detroit
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Devo
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Sunday, June 29th
Artist: Ashanti with Tank, Lil Kim, 112, and more
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Collective Soul with Cheap Trick
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
