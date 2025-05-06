Music lovers rejoice! This June, Michigan will host legends like Chaka Khan and Kendrick Lamar. Check out the full schedule!

Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in June 2025

Tuesday, June 3rd

Barry Manilow coming to Michigan Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Barry Manilow

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 4th

Heart is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Heart

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: Barry Manilow

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Chaka Khan is coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chaka Khan

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Jackyl

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 6th

Jet coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Coheed and Cambria coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Wayne Newton coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Wayne Newton

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Artist: The Prince Experience

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Tuesday, June 10th

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon loading...

Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 11th

Halsey is coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Halsey

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Thursday, June 12

Chris Stapleton coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs (June 12th and June 13th)

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

The Bacon Brothers coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artist: The Bacon Brothers with Pernikoff Brothers

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Friday, June 13th

Buddy Guy coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buddy Guy

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Ryan Adams coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 14th

The Verve Pipe is coming to Michigan Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: The Verve Pipe

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ledisi with Rahsaan Patterson and Marsha Ambrosius

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Ben Folds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Corson Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Sunday, June 15th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung and Paul Young

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Monday, June 16th

Diana Krall coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Diana Krall

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 17th

Counting Crows coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for the Scleroderma loading...

Artist: Counting Crows with The Gaslight Anthem

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Augustana coming to Michigan Thos Robinson loading...

Artists: Augustana

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Wednesday, June 18th

The Revivalists coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: The Revivalists

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 19th

FIREAID Benefit Concert For California Fire Relief - Kia Forum Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artists: The Black Crowes

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, June 20th

Artists: Montgomery Gentry with Eddie Montgomery

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Warrant is coming to Michigan TSM: Dana Marshall loading...

Artists: Warrant

Venue: Little River Casino

City: Manistee

Tesla TSM: Dana Marshall loading...

Artists: Tesla

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Gary Clark Jr. coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: Gary Clark Jr.

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Saturday, June 21st

Simple Minds coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artists: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artists: The Bacon Brothers with The Verve Pipe and The Great Affairs

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Everclear coming to Michigan Mat Hayward loading...

Artists: Everclear with Sister Hazel

Venue: Little River Casino

City: Manistee

A Flock of Seagulls coming to Michigan Robin Marchant loading...

Artists: A Flock of Seagulls with Bow Wow Wow and Animotion

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Cracker Performs At Music Midtown Festival Getty Images loading...

Artists: Cracker

Venue: Acorn Theater

City: Three Oaks

Artist: Lamont Landers

Venue: Magic Bag

City: Ferndale

Sunday, June 22nd

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Gary Clark Jr. coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Gary Clark Jr. with Lamont Landers

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Tuesday, June 24th

Chicago In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chicago

Venue: Miller Auditorium

City: Kalamazoo

Ryan Adams coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, June 25th

Rick Springfield coming to Michigan Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with Paul Young, John Waite and Wang Chung

Venue: Kresge Auditorium

City: Interlochen

Chicago In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chicago

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Howard Hewett coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Howard Hewett with Meli'sa Morgan and Jeff Redd

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Artist: Wynonna Judd

Venue: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Venue: The Stache at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: Nicotine Dolls

Venue: Elevation at the Intersection

City: Grand Rapids

Friday, June 27th

Artist: The Fray

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, June 28th

Everclear coming to Michigan Mat Hayward loading...

Artist: Everclear and Sponge

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Artist: Jagged Edge with Lloyd and Brownstone

Venue: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater

City: Detroit

Jo Dee Messina coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Devo coming to Michigan Jason Merritt loading...

Artist: Devo

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Sunday, June 29th

Ashanti coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Ashanti with Tank, Lil Kim, 112, and more

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Collective Soul coming to Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Collective Soul with Cheap Trick

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

