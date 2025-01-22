Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025
2025 will be a huge year for concerts in Michigan from pop star Justin Timberlake to American Idol Scott McCreery, hairband legend Bret Michaels, and much more.
Below is a list of must-see concerts in order by date in genres from pop and country to heavy metal and folk.
Michigan Concerts 2025
Friday, Jan 24th
Event: Folk Fest 2025 (Friday, Jan 24th - Saturday, Jan 25th)
Artists: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Bruce Cockburn, and more.
Venue: Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Scotty McCreery (Friday, Jan 24th & Saturday, Jan 25th)
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris
Artist: Bret Michaels
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
City: Mt Pleasant
Saturday, Jan 25th
Artist: Highly Suspect
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids
Sunday, Jan 26th
Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Wednesday, Jan 29th
Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, Jan 31st
Artist: Local H
Venue: The Pyramid Scheme
City: Grand Rapids
Saturday, Feb 1st
Artist: David Gray
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit, MI
Artist: Red Not Chili Peppers
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Artist: Kelsea Ballerini with Maisie Peters, MaRynn Taylor, and Sasha Alex Sloan
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Thursday, Feb 6th
Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, Feb 7th, 2025
Artist: 38 Special
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Wednesday, Feb 12th
Artist: Joe Nichols with Chris Janson, ERNEST, Ashley Cooke and more
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Thursday, Feb 13th
Artist: Monica with Tank and Keke Wyatt
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue: Grand Rapids First
City: Wyoming
Friday, Feb 14th, 2025
Artist: En Vogue
Venue: MGM Grand Detroit Casino
City: Detroit
Artist: Mark Chesnutt with Lorrie Morgan
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Kenny G
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo
Artist: Common
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids
Artist: George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Artist: Taylor Dayne
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren
Monday, Feb 17th
Artist: Foster The People with Good Neighbours
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Tuesday, Feb 18th
Artist: Justin Timberlake
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids
Thursday, Feb 20th
Artist: Justin Timberlake
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Friday, Feb 21st
Artist: Winger with Firehouse
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Saturday, Feb 22nd
Artist: Lamb of God
Venue: Midland Center for the Arts
City: Midland
Artist: Joss Stone
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Tuesday, Feb 25th
Artist: FINNEAS with Bad Suns
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Wednesday, Feb 26th
Artist: Tamar Braxton
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Thursday, Feb 27th
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw
Artist: Bret Michaels
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Friday, Feb 28th
Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Tesla
Venue: Kewadin Casino
City: Sault Ste. Marie
Artist: Papa Roach
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Artist: 38 Special (Feb 28th and March 1st)
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris
Artist: Diamond Rio
Venue: Alpena Events Complex
City: Alpena
Saturday, March 1st
Artist: Hinder with Saliva
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte
Tuesday, March 4th
Artist: Matt Nathanson
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Saturday, March 8th
Artist: Ludacris
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Artist: Trey Songz with Omarion, Bow Wow, Boosie, Badazz and more
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Better Than Ezra
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint
Saturday, March 15th
Artist: Boyz II Men
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant
Tuesday, March 18th
Artist: JoJo
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Wednesday, March 19th
Artist: Mary J. Blige with Ne-Yo and Mario
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Wednesday, April 2nd
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit
Saturday, April 12
Artist: Chaka Khan with Stephanie Mills
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Friday, April 18th
Artist: Dean Lewis
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Saturday, April 19th
Artist: Chris Brown with Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, and Skilla Baby
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Saturday, April 26th
Artist: Awolnation with Bryce Fox
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit
Wednesday, April 30th
Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Thursday, May 1st
Artist: Bush
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek
Saturday, May 3rd
Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit
Sunday, May 18th
Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Friday, June 6th
Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Tuesday, June 10th
Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit
Sunday, June 22nd
Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Saturday, June 28th
Artist: BoDeans with Everclear and Sponge
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Sunday, June 29th
Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak
Wednesday, July 2nd
Artist: T.I.
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City
Friday, July 18th
Artist: Eli Young Band
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Friday, July 25th
Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Saturday, July 26th
Artist: BoDeans
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw
Monday, July 28th and Tuesday, July 29th
Artist: Pixies with Kurt Vile & The Violators
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit
Monday, August 11th
Artist: Toto with Christopher CrossMen at Work
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
Thursday, August 14th
Artist: Linkin Park with PVRIS
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Saturday, August 16th
Artist: Tate McRae with Zara Larsson
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Tuesday, August 26th
Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights
Thursday, August 28th
Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston
