Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025

2025 will be a huge year for concerts in Michigan from pop star Justin Timberlake to American Idol Scott McCreery, hairband legend Bret Michaels, and much more.

Below is a list of must-see concerts in order by date in genres from pop and country to heavy metal and folk.

Michigan Concerts 2025

Friday, Jan 24th

Event: Folk Fest 2025 (Friday, Jan 24th - Saturday, Jan 25th)
Artists: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Bruce Cockburn, and more.
Venue: Hill Auditorium
City: Ann Arbor

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Artist: Scotty McCreery (Friday, Jan 24th & Saturday, Jan 25th)
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris

 

Artist: Bret Michaels
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
City: Mt Pleasant

Saturday, Jan 25th

 

Artist: Highly Suspect
Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe
City: Grand Rapids

Sunday, Jan 26th

 

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Wednesday, Jan 29th

 

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Friday, Jan 31st

Artist: Local H
Venue: The Pyramid Scheme
City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, Feb 1st

Artist: David Gray
Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre
City: Detroit, MI

Artist: Red Not Chili Peppers
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte

Artist: Kelsea Ballerini with Maisie Peters, MaRynn Taylor, and Sasha Alex Sloan
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 6th

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 7th, 2025

Artist: 38 Special
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Wednesday, Feb 12th

Artist: Joe Nichols with Chris Janson, ERNEST, Ashley Cooke and more
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 13th

 

Artist: Monica with Tank and Keke Wyatt
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Artist: CeCe Winans
Venue: Grand Rapids First
City: Wyoming

Friday, Feb 14th, 2025

 

Artist: En Vogue
Venue: MGM Grand Detroit Casino
City: Detroit

Artist: Mark Chesnutt with Lorrie Morgan
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Kenny G
Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds
City: New Buffalo

Artist: Common
Venue: DeVos Performance Hall
City: Grand Rapids

Artist: George Thorogood & The Destroyers
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Artist: Taylor Dayne
Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
City: Warren

Monday, Feb 17th

Artist: Foster The People with Good Neighbours
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Tuesday, Feb 18th

 

Artist: Justin Timberlake
Venue: Van Andel Arena
City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, Feb 20th

Artist: Justin Timberlake
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 21st

 

Artist: Winger with Firehouse
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

Saturday, Feb 22nd

Artist: Lamb of God
Venue: Midland Center for the Arts
City: Midland

Artist: Joss Stone
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Tuesday, Feb 25th

 

Artist: FINNEAS with Bad Suns
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Wednesday, Feb 26th

Artist: Tamar Braxton
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 27th

Artist: Clint Black
Venue: The Dow Event Center
City: Saginaw

Artist: Bret Michaels
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 28th

Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

Artist: Tesla
Venue: Kewadin Casino
City: Sault Ste. Marie

Artist: Papa Roach
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte

Artist: 38 Special (Feb 28th and March 1st)
Venue: Island Showroom
City: Harris

Artist: Diamond Rio
Venue: Alpena Events Complex
City: Alpena

Saturday, March 1st

 

Artist: Hinder with Saliva
Venue: District 142
City: Wyandotte

Tuesday, March 4th

Artist: Matt Nathanson
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Saturday, March 8th

 

Artist: Ludacris
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

Artist: Trey Songz with Omarion, Bow Wow, Boosie, Badazz and more
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Better Than Ezra
Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM
City: Flint

Saturday, March 15th

 

Artist: Boyz II Men
Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino
City: Mount Pleasant

Tuesday, March 18th

Artist: JoJo
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, March 19th

 

Artist: Mary J. Blige with Ne-Yo and Mario
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 2nd

Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
City: Detroit

Saturday, April 12

Artist: Chaka Khan with Stephanie Mills
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Friday, April 18th

Artist: Dean Lewis
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Saturday, April 19th

Artist: Chris Brown with Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, and Skilla Baby
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Saturday, April 26th

Artist: Awolnation with Bryce Fox
Venue: Saint Andrews Hall
City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 30th

Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Thursday, May 1st

Artist: Bush
Venue: Firekeepers Casino
City: Battle Creek

Saturday, May 3rd

Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe
Venue: Fox Theatre
City: Detroit

Sunday, May 18th

Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Friday, June 6th

Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Tuesday, June 10th

Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA
Venue: Ford Field
City: Detroit

Sunday, June 22nd

Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Saturday, June 28th

Artist: BoDeans with Everclear and Sponge
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Sunday, June 29th

Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco
Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre
City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, July 2nd

Artist: T.I.
Venue: Bay Side Music Stage
City: Traverse City

Friday, July 18th

Artist: Eli Young Band
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Friday, July 25th

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Saturday, July 26th

Artist: BoDeans
Venue: Warner Vineyards
City: Paw Paw

Monday, July 28th and Tuesday, July 29th

Artist: Pixies with Kurt Vile & The Violators
Venue: The Fillmore Detroit
City: Detroit

Monday, August 11th

Artist: Toto with Christopher CrossMen at Work
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: Linkin Park with PVRIS
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Saturday, August 16th

Artist: Tate McRae with Zara Larsson
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
City: Detroit

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Tuesday, August 26th

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, August 28th

 

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre
City: Clarkston

