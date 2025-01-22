Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025

2025 will be a huge year for concerts in Michigan from pop star Justin Timberlake to American Idol Scott McCreery, hairband legend Bret Michaels, and much more.

Below is a list of must-see concerts in order by date in genres from pop and country to heavy metal and folk.

Michigan Concerts 2025

Friday, Jan 24th

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Event: Folk Fest 2025 (Friday, Jan 24th - Saturday, Jan 25th)

Artists: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Bruce Cockburn, and more.

Venue: Hill Auditorium

City: Ann Arbor

Barilla's Italian Bites on the Beach Sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company Hosted by Valerie Bertinelli & Alex Guarnaschelli Gustavo Caballero loading...

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

2024 BMI Country Awards Getty Images for BMI loading...

Artist: Scotty McCreery (Friday, Jan 24th & Saturday, Jan 25th)

Venue: Island Showroom

City: Harris

Press Conference With Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard And Poison Announcing 2020 Stadium Tour Getty Images loading...

Artist: Bret Michaels

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

City: Mt Pleasant

Saturday, Jan 25th

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Highly Suspect

Venue: GLC Live at 20 Monroe

City: Grand Rapids

Sunday, Jan 26th

33rd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis - Dinner Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund loading...

Artist: KC and The Sunshine Band

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Wednesday, Jan 29th

66th GRAMMY Awards - 2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, Jan 31st

Artist: Local H

Venue: The Pyramid Scheme

City: Grand Rapids

Saturday, Feb 1st

Artist: David Gray

Venue: Masonic Cathedral Theatre

City: Detroit, MI

Global Citizen Festival 2023 Getty Images for Global Citizen loading...

Artist: Red Not Chili Peppers

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Kelsea Ballerini with Maisie Peters, MaRynn Taylor, and Sasha Alex Sloan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 6th

Artist: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 7th, 2025

Artist: 38 Special

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Wednesday, Feb 12th

Artist: Joe Nichols with Chris Janson, ERNEST, Ashley Cooke and more

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 13th

BET Music Showcase – Grammy Weekend 2020 Getty Images for BET loading...

Artist: Monica with Tank and Keke Wyatt

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Artist: CeCe Winans

Venue: Grand Rapids First

City: Wyoming

READ MORE: Everything We Know About Michigan’s Newest Casino

Friday, Feb 14th, 2025

En Vogue's Live Stream Concert Getty Images loading...

Artist: En Vogue

Venue: MGM Grand Detroit Casino

City: Detroit

Artist: Mark Chesnutt with Lorrie Morgan

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" Premiere Concert - 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe loading...

Artist: Kenny G

Venue: Silver Creek Event Center At Four Winds

City: New Buffalo

Artist: Common

Venue: DeVos Performance Hall

City: Grand Rapids

Artist: George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

KTUphoria 2023 Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Taylor Dayne

Venue: Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

City: Warren

Monday, Feb 17th

Artist: Foster The People with Good Neighbours

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Tuesday, Feb 18th

Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive Getty Images for Audacy loading...

Artist: Justin Timberlake

Venue: Van Andel Arena

City: Grand Rapids

Thursday, Feb 20th

Artist: Justin Timberlake

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 21st

Kip Winger Getty Images loading...

Artist: Winger with Firehouse

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Saturday, Feb 22nd

Artist: Lamb of God

Venue: Midland Center for the Arts

City: Midland

Artist: Joss Stone

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Tuesday, Feb 25th

96th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Artist: FINNEAS with Bad Suns

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Wednesday, Feb 26th

Artist: Tamar Braxton

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Thursday, Feb 27th

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: The Dow Event Center

City: Saginaw

Press Conference With Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard And Poison Announcing 2020 Stadium Tour Getty Images loading...

Artist: Bret Michaels

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Friday, Feb 28th

Artist: The Righteous Brothers

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Artist: Tesla

Venue: Kewadin Casino

City: Sault Ste. Marie

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Getty Images for Coachella loading...

Artist: Papa Roach

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Artist: 38 Special (Feb 28th and March 1st)

Venue: Island Showroom

City: Harris

Artist: Diamond Rio

Venue: Alpena Events Complex

City: Alpena

Saturday, March 1st

IEBA Conference Day 3 Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: Hinder with Saliva

Venue: District 142

City: Wyandotte

Tuesday, March 4th

Artist: Matt Nathanson

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Saturday, March 8th

Miami Art Week - NYLON House Featuring Ludacris Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ludacris

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Artist: Trey Songz with Omarion, Bow Wow, Boosie, Badazz and more

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Better Than Ezra

Venue: Capitol Theatre FIM

City: Flint

Saturday, March 15th

2021 CMT Artist Of The Year - Show Getty Images loading...

Artist: Boyz II Men

Venue: Soaring Eagle Casino

City: Mount Pleasant

Tuesday, March 18th

Artist: JoJo

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, March 19th

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Mary J. Blige with Ne-Yo and Mario

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 2nd

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

City: Detroit

Saturday, April 12

Artist: Chaka Khan with Stephanie Mills

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Friday, April 18th

Artist: Dean Lewis

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Saturday, April 19th

Artist: Chris Brown with Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, and Skilla Baby

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Saturday, April 26th

Artist: Awolnation with Bryce Fox

Venue: Saint Andrews Hall

City: Detroit

Wednesday, April 30th

Artist: AC/DC with The Pretty Reckless

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Thursday, May 1st

Artist: Bush

Venue: Firekeepers Casino

City: Battle Creek

Saturday, May 3rd

Artist: Eric Benét with Musiq Soulchild and Joe

Venue: Fox Theatre

City: Detroit

Sunday, May 18th

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

Artist: Post Malone with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Friday, June 6th

Artist: Jet with Band of Skulls

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Tuesday, June 10th

The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch Getty Images for pgLang, Amazon loading...

Artist: Kendrick Lamar with SZA

Venue: Ford Field

City: Detroit

Sunday, June 22nd

Artist: Keith Urban with Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Saturday, June 28th

Artist: BoDeans with Everclear and Sponge

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Sunday, June 29th

Artist: Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) with Walt Disco

Venue: Royal Oak Music Theatre

City: Royal Oak

Wednesday, July 2nd

Artist: T.I.

Venue: Bay Side Music Stage

City: Traverse City

Friday, July 18th

Artist: Eli Young Band

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Friday, July 25th

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Saturday, July 26th

Artist: BoDeans

Venue: Warner Vineyards

City: Paw Paw

Monday, July 28th and Tuesday, July 29th

Artist: Pixies with Kurt Vile & The Violators

Venue: The Fillmore Detroit

City: Detroit

Monday, August 11th

Artist: Toto with Christopher CrossMen at Work

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

Thursday, August 14th

Artist: Linkin Park with PVRIS

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Saturday, August 16th

Artist: Tate McRae with Zara Larsson

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Tuesday, August 26th

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

City: Sterling Heights

Thursday, August 28th

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

Venue: Pine Knob Music Theatre

City: Clarkston

