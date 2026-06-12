Oh, so that's how they do it.

No doubt Michiganders have all seen the infamous sign warning visitors to Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore about the hefty price tag that comes with a harrowing dune rescue. But have you ever wondered how these rescues actually happen?

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This Dune Climb is Not For the Faint of Heart!

Lauren G-TSM sleeping bear dunes

Each year nearly one million visitors stop to check out one of Michigan's most recognizable landmarks. The scenic Lake Michigan overlook along Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive is awe-inspiring, to say the least. However, those views come from a steep and dramatic 450-foot drop from the overlook down to Lake Michigan below.

I, for one, am not crazy enough to make the climb in the first place, but I’ve always wondered who comes to the rescue and how they do it logistically. The last time I made a visit to Sleeping Bear Dunes in 2024 they actually had an official posted up at the top, ready to make "the call", should the need arise.

A Tiktok video posted by user @alymeylan shows a dramatic rescue from August 2024:

No word on how the person is doing after their rescue or how much that service cost them. According to the warning sign at the top of the dunes a rescue is expected to cost $3000.

3 Michigan Towns Named Among the Midwest’s Best Lake Escapes Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon