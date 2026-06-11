Life is about to get even sweeter for Kalamazoo area residents as yet another bakery and café chain is breaking ground in Portage. Here's what we know so far.

Photos Reveal Paris Baguette Construction Begins in Portage:

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I'm sure you saw all the lines and heard the hype when French-Korean fusion bakery chain Tous les Jours opened off Westnedge next to I-94, right? Well, get ready to do that all over again!

The mission of Paris Baguette? "To bring expertly crafted baked and brewed goods to our guests through a warm and welcoming bakery café experience that delivers joy to everyone."

While the chain already has three locations on the east side of the state, this is a first for us here in West Michigan. I've never heard of it before-- have you?

In 2025 Kalamazoo area couple Bret and Shelby Feaster (who currently own eight area Jimmy John's franchises in the area) told MLive they first encountered Paris Baguette on a trip to New York City. The couple returned to the bakery multiple times throughout their NYC visit, which ultimately sparked ideas for bringing new locations to West Michigan.

Future Home of Paris Baguette - Kalamazoo Excavators via Facebook Paris Baguette West Michigan

I hadn't heard much of an update and was wondering whether plans had fizzled out, but then I saw an exciting update from local demolition company Kalamazoo Excavators:

Update on the site work for “Paris Baguette” located on Westnedge in Portage. The sewer and water connections are complete, beginning underground storm structures today. Digging for the foundation soon and walls are being poured next week! -- Kalamazoo Excavators via Facebook

From the photos, we now know the new Paris Baguette will be located next to Main St. Pub on S. Westnedge, which is conveniently located next to Liberty Park. That makes it so easy to pick up a fresh croissant or coffee and enjoy it nearby in the park. How delightful! Learn more about Paris Baguette here.

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