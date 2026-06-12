Michigan Beachgoers Warned About Toxic Algae in Lakes

First a warning about toxic lake foam, and now this.

With summer beach season upon us, health officials across Michigan, specifically Allegan County, are warning swimmers of a hidden summer hazard that can make both people and pets sick.

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Harmful Algal Blooms Threaten Michigan Lakes Each Summer

Known as the "Great Lakes State", Michigan is home to tens of thousands of bodies of water both great and small. See what I did there? While we love our lake life, the first rule of water safety is knowing that all bodies of water can pose potential dangers.

One threat that is often overlooked is harmful algal blooms. What are they?

That weird swirl of fuzzy green that's making its new home in the further corners of your favorite lake? That's a harmful algal bloom. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA),

Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, occur when colonies of algae — simple plants that live in the sea and freshwater — grow out of control and produce toxic or harmful effects on people, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and birds. The human illnesses caused by HABs, though rare, can be debilitating or even fatal.

Michigan residents should be on the lookout for any foam, scum, or a mat or paint-like appearance on the surface of the water that may be various shades of color including green, red, blue, or brown.

It's advised that any humans who come into contact with toxic water to immediately rinse off and continue monitoring for any adverse symptoms. If your pet has come in contact with this water, including swimming or licking their wet fur, keep a watchful eye and contact your vet immediately if your pet appears to be sick.

Find more information on Harmful Algal Blooms, or any other current alerts for Michigan beaches here.

Do Not Eat Fish From These Michigan Lakes & Rivers According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services eating fish from the following lakes and rivers could pose serious health risks. Be advised! Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon