With Great Lakes comes great responsibility. A Michigan Facebook group is asking visitors to one of the state’s most iconic landmarks to help track a new pollutant washing up along the shores of Lake Superior.

Michigan Group Collects Data On Lake Superior Pollution Spread

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This isn't very "Pure Michigan" of someone! Just days after researchers found a can of Busch Light at the deepest part of Lake Superior, tiny beads of Styrofoam have been discovered in various locations across the lakeshore. Writes Michigan conservation group Great Lakes Love:

If you’re headed to Pictured Rocks this summer and encounter polystyrene along the shoreline, let us know! We are trying to source this pollutant and seeking data on just how much and how far the styrofoam has traveled throughout Lake Superior. -- Great Lakes Love via Facebook

According to video shared by Great Lakes Love, two large deposits of polystyrene were found on the shores of Lake Superior nearly 10 miles apart adding,

both locations had significant amounts of polystyrene (where there was none the previous year).

How disappointing! I wonder if this pollution came from a passing freighter on its way across the lake? Or perhaps it was just a group of careless sight-seers with a Styrofoam cooler. Either way, it's a stark reminder of just how far human impact can extend.

If you're planning to visit Pictured Rocks this summer and encounter this or any other pollutants, Great Lakes Love asks that you take a picture to document it, note your location, and clean up whatever you are able to, making note of how much debris you removed. Then, email your report to info@greatlakeslove.org.

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