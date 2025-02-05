The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in 2025
Some of the biggest names in music are performing in Indiana this year from Billy Joel with Sting to T.I., Tamia, Ginuwine, and much more.
Indiana Concerts 2025
Saturday, Feb 8th, 2025
Artist: Billy Joel with Sting
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Ginuwine
Venue: Century Center
City: South Bend
Friday, Feb 21st, 2025
Artist: Howard Jones with ABC
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, Feb 28th, 2025
Artist: Tamia with Joe
Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, March 2nd, 2025
Artist: Hinder with Saliva
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, March 8th, 2025
Artist: K.Flay
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Thursday, March 13th, 2025
Artist: Marc Broussard
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, March 15th, 2025
Artist: Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Monday, March 24th, 2025
Artist: Suzanne Vega
Venue: The Toby at Newfields
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, March 29th, 2025
Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025
Artist: Judah & the Lion
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, April 4th, 2025
Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Artist: John Waite
Venue: Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield
Wednesday, April 9th, 2025
Artist: Disturbed with Daughtry
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Friday, April 18th, 2025
Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, April 19th, 2025
Artist: Rachel Platten
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash
Thursday, May 22nd, 2025
Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis
Friday, May 23rd, 2025
Artist: The Fray
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Tuesday, June 10th, 2025
Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Sunday, June 22nd, 2025
Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Saturday, June 28th, 2025
Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, July 17th, 2025
Artist: Switchfoot
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Saturday, July 19th, 2025
Artist: T.I.
Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen
Thursday, July 24th, 2025
Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Friday, August 1st and Saturday, August 2nd, 2025
Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Wednesday, August 6th, 2025
Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Saturday, August 9th, 2025
Artist: Rod Steward with Cheap Trick
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Friday, August 15th, 2025
Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, August 16th, 2025
Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Monday, August 18th, 2025
Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Michigan Woman Impresses on ‘The Voice’
Saturday, August 23rd, 2025
Artist: Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart
Saturday, August 30th, 2025
Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Saturday, October 25th, 2025
Artist: Tori Kelly
Venue: Deluxe at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Sunday, November 23rd, 2025
Artist: Sting
Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary
Biggest Concerts Coming to Michigan in 2025
15 Discontinued Snack Chips for Indiana In 2025
Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall