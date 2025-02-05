The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in 2025

Some of the biggest names in music are performing in Indiana this year from Billy Joel with Sting to T.I., Tamia, Ginuwine, and much more.

Indiana Concerts 2025

Saturday, Feb 8th, 2025

Artist: Billy Joel with Sting
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Ginuwine
Venue: Century Center
City: South Bend

Friday, Feb 21st, 2025

Artist: Howard Jones with ABC
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Friday, Feb 28th, 2025

Artist: Tamia with Joe
Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
City: Indianapolis

Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

Artist: Hinder with Saliva
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, March 8th, 2025

Artist: K.Flay
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City:  Indianapolis

Thursday, March 13th, 2025

Artist: Marc Broussard
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City:  Indianapolis

Saturday, March 15th, 2025

Artist: Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Monday, March 24th, 2025

Artist: Suzanne Vega
Venue: The Toby at Newfields
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, March 29th, 2025

Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025

Artist: Judah & the Lion
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Friday, April 4th, 2025

Artist: The Righteous Brothers
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Artist: John Waite
Venue: Hendricks Live!
City: Plainfield

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025

Artist: Disturbed with Daughtry
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Friday, April 18th, 2025

Artist: Todd Rundgren
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, April 19th, 2025

Artist: Rachel Platten
Venue: Honeywell Center
City: Wabash

Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James
Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall
City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 23rd, 2025

Artist: The Fray
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Saturday, June 28th, 2025

Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 17th, 2025

Artist: Switchfoot
Venue:  Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City:  Shipshewana

Saturday, July 19th, 2025

Artist: T.I.
Venue:  Elkhart County Fairgrounds
City: Goshen

Thursday, July 24th, 2025

Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Friday, August 1st and Saturday, August 2nd, 2025

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Wednesday, August 6th, 2025

Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Saturday, August 9th, 2025

Artist: Rod Steward with Cheap Trick
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Friday, August 15th, 2025

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional
Venue:  Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 16th, 2025

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge
Venue:  The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Monday, August 18th, 2025

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

Artist:  Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista
Venue: Hobart Art Theatre
City: Hobart

Saturday, August 30th, 2025

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Saturday, October 25th, 2025

Artist: Tori Kelly
Venue:  Deluxe at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Sunday, November 23rd, 2025

Artist: Sting
Venue:  Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
City: Gary

