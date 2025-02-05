The Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in 2025

Some of the biggest names in music are performing in Indiana this year from Billy Joel with Sting to T.I., Tamia, Ginuwine, and much more.

Indiana Concerts 2025

Saturday, Feb 8th, 2025

Billy Joel and Sting coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Billy Joel with Sting

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

City: Indianapolis

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 2 - Caesar's Superdome Getty Images for ESSENCE loading...

Artist: Ginuwine

Venue: Century Center

City: South Bend

Friday, Feb 21st, 2025

Artist: Howard Jones with ABC

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, Feb 28th, 2025

Tamia coming to Indiana Getty Images for Thurgood Marsha loading...

Artist: Tamia with Joe

Venue: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, March 2nd, 2025

Hinder coming to Michigan Getty Images for IEBA loading...

Artist: Hinder with Saliva

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, March 8th, 2025

Artist: K.Flay

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Thursday, March 13th, 2025

Artist: Marc Broussard

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, March 15th, 2025

Starkey Hearing Foundation 2015 So The World May Hear Gala Getty Images loading...

Artist: Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Monday, March 24th, 2025

Artist: Suzanne Vega

Venue: The Toby at Newfields

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, March 29th, 2025

Tommy James coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tommy James & the Shondells

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025

Artist: Judah & the Lion

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, April 4th, 2025

Righteous Brothers coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: The Righteous Brothers

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

John Waite coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: John Waite

Venue: Hendricks Live!

City: Plainfield

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025

Disturbed coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Disturbed with Daughtry

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Friday, April 18th, 2025

Todd Rundgren coming to Indiana and Michigan Katie Stratton loading...

Artist: Todd Rundgren

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, April 19th, 2025

Artist: Rachel Platten

Venue: Honeywell Center

City: Wabash

Thursday, May 22nd, 2025

Artist: October London with Tamar Braxton and Ro James

Venue: Clowes Memorial Hall

City: Indianapolis

Friday, May 23rd, 2025

Artist: The Fray

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

Avril Lavigne coming to Indiana Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Saturday, June 28th, 2025

Keith Urban coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Keith Urban

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 17th, 2025

Artist: Switchfoot

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Saturday, July 19th, 2025

T.I. coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: T.I.

Venue: Elkhart County Fairgrounds

City: Goshen

Thursday, July 24th, 2025

Artist: Right Said Fred with Men Without Hats, Haircut 100, and The Tubes

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Friday, August 1st and Saturday, August 2nd, 2025

Artist: Chris Stapleton with Allen Stone

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Wednesday, August 6th, 2025

Toto coming to Indiana and Michigan Frazer Harrison loading...

Artist: Toto with Christopher Cross and Men at Work

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Saturday, August 9th, 2025

Artist: Rod Steward with Cheap Trick

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Friday, August 15th, 2025

Goo Goo Dolls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Goo Goo Dolls with Dashboard Confessional

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 16th, 2025

Indigo Girls coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for IMDb loading...

Artist: Indigo Girls with Melissa Etheridge

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Monday, August 18th, 2025

Shinedown coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Shinedown with Bush and Morgan Wade

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, August 23rd, 2025

Artist: Dem Franchize Boyz with the Ying Yang Twins and Twista

Venue: Hobart Art Theatre

City: Hobart

Saturday, August 30th, 2025

2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside Getty Images for The Rock and Ro loading...

Artist: Billy Idol with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Saturday, October 25th, 2025

Artist: Tori Kelly

Venue: Deluxe at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

Sunday, November 23rd, 2025

Sting coming to Indiana Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Artist: Sting

Venue: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

City: Gary

