Before your next pool day, you may want to double-check the toys your kids are using. One popular toy is now being pulled from major retailers over a serious safety concern. And Michigan residents are urged to check whether they have them at home.

Pool Toys Recalled In Michigan Over Impalement Hazard

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), more than 250,000 dive sticks sold as part of a popular pool toy set have been recalled due to a potential impalement hazard that could cause serious injuries. The recalled dive sticks allegedly violate federal safety regulations for the allowable compression limit for dive sticks, according to the agency. In shallow water, children can fall or land on them, creating a risk of serious "piercing injuries."

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The recall affects about 254,000 Sloosh dive sticks sold as part of Sloosh water toys. The products were available online through Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target Plus and SHEIN between February 2019 and October 2025, according to the CPSC.

The recalled dive sticks are model number 40041, which is printed on the back of the box next to the bar code and on one end of the dive stick itself, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. Each toy package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The affected dive sticks are made of hard plastic, are cylinder-shaped, and measure about 7 inches long. Only dive sticks with model 40041, sold as part of Sloosh water toys before Oct. 23, 2025, are included in this recall.

If you have these dive sticks at home, you’re urged to remove them from children and throw them out. Joyin asks that you take a photo of the dive sticks in the trash and email it to support@joyin.com. The company will then send you redesigned dive sticks that meet federal safety regulations.

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Gallery Credit: Janna