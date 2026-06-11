The U.S. is one of only five other nations to host more than one world finals, including 2026 co-host Mexico, according to FIFA.

Now, as the 39-day tournament begins, Kalamazoo-area soccer fans are looking for local watch parties with the best matchday specials and electric atmosphere. Here's everything you need to know!

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Looking for a World Cup Watch Party? Try These Kalamazoo Area Bars:

I'll be the first to admit, soccer isn't really on my radar, but that's not what this is about. This global competition showcases camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the kind of shared excitement that only live sports can bring!

Oh. I guess the winner gets a trophy too.

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup we'll see a record 104 matches played across 16 stadiums across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Because games are scheduled across different host cities and time zones, expect World Cup coverage around the clock. With various matches scheduled throughout the day, expect bars across Kalamazoo to air matches live during regular hours.

2026 World Cup Watch Parties Across Kalamazoo FIFA World Cup fever has officially arrived! As the world's biggest soccer tournament takes center stage in the U.S., here are some fever has officially arrived! As the world's biggest soccer tournament takes center stage in the U.S., here are some Kalamazoo-area bars serving up game-day specials and the electric atmosphere fans crave. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

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