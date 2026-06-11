These Kalamazoo Area Bars Are Hosting World Cup Watch Parties
The U.S. is one of only five other nations to host more than one world finals, including 2026 co-host Mexico, according to FIFA.
Now, as the 39-day tournament begins, Kalamazoo-area soccer fans are looking for local watch parties with the best matchday specials and electric atmosphere. Here's everything you need to know!
Looking for a World Cup Watch Party? Try These Kalamazoo Area Bars:
I'll be the first to admit, soccer isn't really on my radar, but that's not what this is about. This global competition showcases camaraderie, sportsmanship, and the kind of shared excitement that only live sports can bring!
Oh. I guess the winner gets a trophy too.
In the 2026 FIFA World Cup we'll see a record 104 matches played across 16 stadiums across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
Read More: 1994 - When World Cup History Was Made Inside Michigan's Pontiac Silverdome.
Because games are scheduled across different host cities and time zones, expect World Cup coverage around the clock. With various matches scheduled throughout the day, expect bars across Kalamazoo to air matches live during regular hours.
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