Southwest Michigan’s Food Truck Favorites Are Finally Revealed

Southwest Michigan’s Food Truck Favorites Are Finally Revealed

Photo by Nathalia Segato on Unsplash

A delicious showdown in Southwest Michigan, where food trucks battled it out for the crown, and fans cast over 22,000 votes!

Congrats to all of the nominated food trucks in Southwest Michigan, and a huge thank you to everyone who voted.  Let's see where your favorite food truck landed in the poll this year.

 

Favorite Food Trucks In Southwest Michigan 2026

#5 Flying F Smoked Meats in Richland

Photo courtesy of Glen Fisher
Photo courtesy of Glen Fisher

Flying F flies into this poll for the first time, pulling in lots of votes.  They grab the number 5 spot with 7.56% of the vote.

 

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#4 Smokin Ain’t Ez BBQ in Three Rivers

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Smokin Ain't Ez BBQ smoked most of the competition, getting 7.91% of the vote to grab #4.

 

#3 Smokin Oak BBQ in Bangor

Photo Courtesy of Smokin Oak BBQ
Photo Courtesy of Smokin Oak BBQ

This is the second year in a row that Smokin' Oak lands at number 3.  This year, they pulled in 7.98%.

 

#2 Weenie Kings in Three Rivers

Weenie Kings in Three Rivers
Weenie Kings in Three Rivers

Over nearly the last 10 years, Weenie Kings has been the strongest contender in this poll.   They have occupied either the number 1 or number 2 spot every single year.  Weenie Kings finish strong this year in the number 2 position, getting 8.33% of the vote.

 

#1 Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles
Pig's Head BBQ in Gobles

Pig's Head oinked its way to its third victory in a row.  They are number #1 this year with 8.57% of the vote.

 

 

Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in the poll?  The full poll results are below.

Where did your favorite Southwest Michigan food truck land in last year's poll?  Click here to see the 2025 results.

 

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Filed Under: Bangor, food truck, Gobles, KzooFeatured, Michigan, Richland, Three Rivers, Todays Best
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning, Food

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