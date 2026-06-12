Before heading to the pool this summer, Indiana families may want to take a closer look at the toys they have at home. A popular pool toy sold in Indiana is being recalled after safety concerns prompted officials to warn parents about a potential injury risk.

Pool Tools Recalled In Indiana Over Serious Injury Risk

More than 250,000 dive sticks included in a popular pool toy set are being recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Officials say the products may pose an impalement hazard because they allegedly fail to meet federal safety standards for dive stick compression limits. The agency warns that in shallow water, children could fall into dive sticks, creating a risk of serious piercing injuries. Indiana residents who purchased these pool toys are encouraged to check whether they have the recalled products and stop using them immediately.

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The recall affects about 254,000 Sloosh dive sticks sold as part of Sloosh water toys. The products were available online through Amazon, Temu, Wayfair, Target Plus and SHEIN between February 2019 and October 2025, according to the CPSC.

The recalled dive sticks are model number 40041, which is printed on the back of the box next to the bar code and on one end of the dive stick itself, along with Joyin’s name and tracking information. Each toy package contains 30 pieces, including five dive sticks. The affected dive sticks are made of hard plastic, are cylinder-shaped, and measure about 7 inches long. Only dive sticks with model 40041, sold as part of Sloosh water toys before Oct. 23, 2025, are included in this recall.

If you have these dive sticks at home, you’re urged to remove them from children and throw them out. Joyin asks that you take a photo of the dive sticks in the trash and email it to support@joyin.com. The company will then send you redesigned dive sticks that meet federal safety regulations.

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