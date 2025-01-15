80s Rock Star Joan Jett is Coming to Battle Creek

Rock legend Joan Jett brings her iconic hits to Battle Creek this Spring, igniting nostalgia for fans of 80s rock music!

Joan Jett hit the music scene with her dark clothing and jet-black hair doing something few women were doing at that time, playing hard rock music. As far as women playing amazing hard rock in the 80s we had Heart, Pat Benatar, and Joan Jett. Rock N Roll was quite the boys' club back in the day. That didn't slow Joan Jett down as she had 5 top-20 hits and a number 1.

You no doubt remember hits like "I Love Rock N Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." She also has 54 acting credits on IMDB. Joan Jett has always been a force of nature.

I actually had an odd experience bumping into Joan Jett once in 1998. I was standing behind a petite woman with short blonde hair at a small cafe in downtown South Bend, Indiana. I loved going to this cafe for lunch. It was always packed full of alternative, new-wave people, and this person in front of me in line fit in perfectly. She looked so familiar that I tapped her on the shoulder and said, "Excuse me, you look so familiar. Do we know each other?" She stuck her hand out for a handshake and said in a gravelly voice, "Hi, I'm Joan Jett." Then we stood there in awkward silence until she got her food and left. I didn't recognize her with the blonde hair...don't judge me.

Joan Jett is coming to Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek, Michigan Getty Images loading...

Joan Jett Battle Creek Concert

Venue: Firekeepers Event Center

Firekeepers Event Center Date & Time: Friday, April 4th at 8 PM

Friday, April 4th at 8 PM Tickets Go on Sale: Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 25th at 10 AM

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, January 25th at 10 AM Ticket Prices: $65 and up.

