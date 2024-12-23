Did You Know Michigan Has Laws For Your Christmas Tree?

Michigan produces 2 million Christmas trees each year.

And those are only the trees that are ready for market! In addition to the 2 million Christmas trees shipped nationwide, there are approximately 37,000 acres in the state dedicated to our $40 million commercial Christmas tree industry per the Michigan Ag Council.

Whether you prefer real or fake Christmas tree in your home for the holidays, do you know if it’s up to code? I had no idea there are, in fact, rules to celebrating Christmas.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal wants your family to have a safe and merry Christmas. Here are the guidelines they encourage you to follow this season:

