Michigan Warning: Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates

The amount of packages that Michigan residents are having delivered has recently skyrocketed for the Holidays along with the number of packages stolen right off their front steps.

Even when we have time off of work for the Holidays, this season can keep you so incredibly busy that you may not pay careful attention to your deliveries. In fact, we have become so accustomed to constant deliveries from Amazon to Shipt and DoorDash that many of us are paying absolutely no mind. Unfortunately, this is exactly what our local porch pirates are betting on this Holiday season.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel recently posted advice on how to safeguard yourself against this crime.

Tips to Prevent Being a Victim of Porch Pirates in Michigan.

Invest in Technology: Security cameras with DVRs that connect to your phone are surprisingly affordable. Doorbell cameras are also a user-friendly way to keep an eye on deliveries.

Security cameras with DVRs that connect to your phone are surprisingly affordable. Doorbell cameras are also a user-friendly way to keep an eye on deliveries. Use Secure Delivery Options: If you are expecting packages to arrive when you're not home you can ship packages to a secure location like Amazon lockers, FedEx offices, or your workplace if permitted.

If you are expecting packages to arrive when you're not home you can ship packages to a secure location like Amazon lockers, FedEx offices, or your workplace if permitted. Create the Illusion of Presence: Leave your lights, radio, or TV on to give the appearance of someone's home. Most thieves are looking for the easiest job.

Leave your lights, radio, or TV on to give the appearance of someone's home. Most thieves are looking for the easiest job. Improve Visibility: Motion-detecting porch lights are incredible deterrents.

WILX, a TV station from Lansing, Michigan has a few other ideas for you. Check out the video below.

READ MORE: Is It Too Late To Order or Ship Christmas Gifts in Michigan?

It turns out, that porch pirates aren't the only people scamming Michiganders this Holiday season.

