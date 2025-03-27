Is Indiana really the "Crossroads of America" because everyone is trying to get out? Check out the savage response from ChatGPT when we asked it to roast the Hoosier State.

Open AI's ChatGPT is used for everything from helping people with coding to learning languages and summarizing lengthy reports. I use ChatGPT to make my work emails sound positive. My emails come off a bit harsh without the help of artificial intelligence.

Sure, I use ChatGPT to make things more positive. But you can also use it to make things hilariously negative as well.

(Scroll down to see ChatGPT roast Indiana)

Open AI Roasting Indiana Canva loading...

ChatGPT's Hilarious Roast of Indiana

Indiana is the only place where you can experience all four seasons in a single week: tornadoes, snow, blazing sun, and crippling humidity. It's like Mother Nature is just pressing random buttons.

The state bird is the cardinal, but it really should be a traffic cone, with how long the road construction season lasts. "Potholes" is Indiana’s unofficial fifth Great Lake.

And let’s talk about Indianapolis, a city so flat and gray it makes oatmeal look exciting. The Indy 500 is the biggest event, and it’s just people trying to escape the city as fast as possible.

Everyone’s a die-hard basketball fan, but somehow, the Pacers are still allergic to championships. At this point, Hoosiers is more fantasy than sports drama.

"Hoosier" itself is a mystery. No one knows where it came from, but it sounds like an insult. Like, “Who’s yer cousin? Also yer wife?”

ChatGPT’s Savage Roast of Kalamazoo, Michigan

ChatGPT didn't stop there. It also went all in on Gary, Bloomington, South Bend, and other Indiana Cities.

ChatGPT Roasts Indiana Cities

Gary, Indiana

Gary feels like it lost a bet with the universe. It’s the only place where even ghosts are like, “Nah, I’m good.” Once known for steel, now it’s more famous for looking like the set of The Walking Dead with better parking.

Bloomington, Indiana

Home to Indiana University — where students major in “I’m from Chicago” and minor in craft beer snobbery.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

The name sounds like a military base, and honestly, that’s the energy — quiet, gray, and oddly defensive about Applebee’s.

Evansville, Indiana

It’s so far south that it’s basically an honorary Kentucky. The downtown has “potential,” which is Midwestern for “don’t go there after 8.”

South Bend, Indiana

Notre Dame is there, but everything else? Eh. The Fighting Irish are the only exciting thing in town when they’re not getting steamrolled in the playoffs.

