I was scrolling through TikTok on Monday afternoon, as I tend to do way too much, when I stumbled upon a video that got my attention. It's a video of ChatGPT roasting Rochester, New Hampshire. This video is by no means viral. However, it's a great idea.

So I asked ChatGPT to roast Kalamazoo. The OpenAI bot started gentle but funny.

Alright, let's talk about Kalamazoo. First off, what kind of name is that? It sounds like a town invented by a cartoon character after slamming their head on a xylophone.

Then, the ChatGPT starts getting a little personal.

And for a place with such a wild name, you’d think it would be a booming metropolis, but nope—just a modest Midwestern city that somehow thinks it's important because it has a college and once made paper and guitars. Oh, and the whole "Yes, we exist!" energy it gives off—because even Michiganders sometimes forget it’s there.

Sir, who hurt you? Also, you forgot to mention celery. Kind of a missed opportunity.

The bot follows that up with getting downright savage.

The most exciting thing to happen there was the invention of the Gibson guitar… which then left town. Even your most famous export peaced out.

Dang ChatGPT. Relax, my artificial guy. That was over 40 years ago. Besides, Gibson came back.

OK, nobody is arguing against this next point.

And let’s not forget the weather: freezing in the winter, sticky in the summer, and a solid six months of gray skies in between. At least the craft beer scene is decent—probably because everyone needs to drink their way through another gloomy Michigan winter.

If ChatGPT has a conscience, it probably felt bad for the last 3 comments and decided to end things on a light note.

Kalamazoo: the city with a name cooler than the place itself.

Watch out, Kalamazoo Meme page. ChatGPT is coming for you.

While we're on the topic of roasting Kalamazoo. Let's talk about dating in the Zoo.

