Michigan's oldest cigar shop, the second oldest in the nation, will make a national television appearance Friday (July 31) when NBC's Dateline features interviews filmed inside the historic store.

But don't get it twisted! While the episode isn't about the business itself, show producers were so charmed by its rich history, they decided to highlight the business, which dates back to 1874.

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Michigan's Oldest Cigar Shop Shares 150 Years of History

Located in Adrian's historic downtown district, Chaloner & Co. has been a fixture of the community. Originally intended to be a shoemaker's shop, founder Charles A. Chaloner instead opened the business at 108 W. Maumee St. as a newsstand, tobacco, and confectionery shop after the local shoemaking trade took a downturn.

Three generations of Chaloners continued operating the family-owned establishment until 1977 when Bill Chaloner retired. The store's legacy was then carried on by several local families before general manager Laura Wanke purchased the business in 2023.

Wanke will be the second Laura to own and operate the establishment. Laura Chaloner, who helped her father Charles establish and operate the business from 1893-1940, was one of Adrian’s first and most highly-respected and well-known businesswomen. -- Chaloner's Cigar House

Imagine my surprise when I was scrolling through my Facebook feed and see one of my favorite true crime shows giving a shout out to the historic Michigan establishment. It seems even NBC producers couldn't resist the building's charm:

While on our travels for Friday’s all-new Dateline, we stumbled across the oldest cigar store in Michigan and even shot some of our interviews there. Chaloner & Co. owner Laura Wanke shares the store’s history, dating all the way back to 1874. -- Dateline NBC via Facebook

I don't even smoke cigars, but now I'm dying to check this place out! Even in her interview with NBC, Wanke explains that the cigar shop and lounge is a welcoming place for everyone. She says it's not uncommon for newcomers to stop in, enjoy a cocktail in the lounge, and strike up a friendly conversation-- that's what Chaloner's is all about.

NBC Dateline's episode on Friday, “The Day Dee Disappeared”, will provide an update on the 2021 disappearance and murder of Franklin Township woman Dee Warner.

Doud's Market: This Michigan Treasure is America's Oldest Family-Owned Grocery Store. America's oldest family-owned grocery store was opened on Mackinac Island in 1884. The Doud family still runs the business today. Take a look inside and step back in time.