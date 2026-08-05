Michigan is poised for another stellar showing of the annual Perseid meteor shower, which peaks each August. Here's how stargazers in Michigan can get the best views:

Michigan Could See One Of The Year's Best Meteor Showers

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How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower In Michigan

Buckle up for another amazing light show in the skies above Michigan. In 2026, moonless skies will boost our chances of seeing up to 90 meteors per hour! This year, the Perseid meteor shower will take place from July 14 through September 1.

However, the best viewing will take place during the event's peak expected to happen August 12 and 13.

Why does the Perseid meteor shower happen each year? Well, because Earth passes through the same stream of debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle as it orbits the Sun. It takes this comet about 133 years to circle the Sun, shedding tiny bits of rocks and debris along the way.

So, every year from about mid-July through late August, Earth crosses this same debris trail.

Under a dark sky with no moon, skywatchers frequently report 90 meteors per hour, or more...The meteors are colorful and many of them are bright. And they frequently leave persistent trains. All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere. -- Earth Sky

I have the fortune of being "Up North" in Pentwater for the annual Homecoming celebration each August, and it often aligns with the Perseid meteor shower. There's nothing like sitting back in your zero-gravity camping chair next to a smoldering campfire and watching the countless shooting stars-- and sometimes Starlink satellites too.

It's one of those quintessential "Pure Michigan" moments you wish you could bottle up so it never has to end.

10 Dark Sky Parks in Michigan for Stellar Stargazing Escape city lights and view the wonders of the cosmos at these designated dark sky sanctuaries across Michigan's Upper and Lower Peninsulas. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon