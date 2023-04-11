The First of Southwest Michigan’s Drive-In Theaters Opens for 2023 Season
The Root Beer Stand is open, Oberon Day has come and gone, the next sign that cold weather is truly behind us is the opening of Southwest Michigan's drive-in movie theaters.
In case you missed it just like I did, one of the area's most popular drive-in theaters has already opened for the season! Here's what you can expect:
Capri Drive-In
Coldwater's drive-in movie theater first opened in August of 1964 and has been owned and operated by the Magoc family ever since. Of course, the theater has seen many upgrades and improvements since then, but it's still one of the best movie-going experiences around!
The old-school drive-in movie theater was the first in Southwest Michigan to open for the 2023 season on April 7. The theater which is well-known for its double screens is currently showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Screen 1, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the latest Scream film on Screen 2.
Know Before You Go
If you've never been to the Capri Drive-In before, you should know that the theater is cash only. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-11, children 4 and under are free.