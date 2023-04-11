The Root Beer Stand is open, Oberon Day has come and gone, the next sign that cold weather is truly behind us is the opening of Southwest Michigan's drive-in movie theaters.

In case you missed it just like I did, one of the area's most popular drive-in theaters has already opened for the season! Here's what you can expect:

Capri Drive-In

Coldwater's drive-in movie theater first opened in August of 1964 and has been owned and operated by the Magoc family ever since. Of course, the theater has seen many upgrades and improvements since then, but it's still one of the best movie-going experiences around!

The old-school drive-in movie theater was the first in Southwest Michigan to open for the 2023 season on April 7. The theater which is well-known for its double screens is currently showing The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Screen 1, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and the latest Scream film on Screen 2.

Know Before You Go

If you've never been to the Capri Drive-In before, you should know that the theater is cash only. Admission is $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-11, children 4 and under are free.

As of this writing, gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the first movie of the double-feature starting around sunset, which is currently 8:15 p.m. Of course, showtimes will change as the season progresses due to long summer daylight hours. But don't even think about switching screens between showings! That's not allowed.

However, you are permitted to bring your own food in your vehicle if you pay the $5 food permit per car, otherwise outside food and beverages are discouraged. If your car radio doesn't work-- no worries! You can rent a radio for $3.

Read up on the rules and etiquette of the Capri Drive-In here. Enjoy the show!

