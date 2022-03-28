Now that spring is here and we've had a taste of warmer weather, it's time to start planning out your next round of adventures for the season. For me, one of my favorite things to do once it's warm enough to have the windows open is to hit up my local drive-in movie theater!

What was once a dying art, drive-in movie theaters have seen a surge in popularity over the last few years. Especially during the wake of the pandemic, visiting the nearby drive-ins was the perfect socially-distanced activity! There's nothing quite like loading up the kiddos and packing in the minivan for a night of nostalgic fun.

While I was recently living in Missouri, I was surprised at how many drive-in theaters were still operating as it seems like drive-ins are few and far between here in the Mitten. Thankfully, there are several theaters located within driving distance. Here are 4 drive-in movie theaters located in the West Michigan area:

The theater just announced they will open for the 2022 season on April 1. Enjoy a family friendly atmosphere and two movies for the price of one while visiting. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-11, and kids under 5 are free. Be sure to bring cash as this is a cash-only business. You can tune in to the film via your car stereo or rent one from the box office for $3. Showtime is at sundown!

This drive-in is open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:00 p.m. with showtime at dusk. The Sunset Drive-In charges per carload instead of per person, charging $30 for admission. However, for this price you are allowed to bring your own food and drink (just don't bring glass!), or you can purchase your favorite movie snacks from their concession stand. If you're not able to listen through your car stereo the theater will loan you a portable radio for free with and I.D. or driver's license. Pets are welcome too!

The drive-in located at 28190 M-152 in Dowagiac works alongside the Sunset Drive-In in Hartford and operates in the same fashion: $30 per car, BYO food and drinks, gates open at 7:00 p.m. with showtime at dusk!

A division of Celebration Cinema, the Getty Drive-In has 4 movie screen located within the complex. Getty charges admission per person with rates of $11.50 adults, $7.00 for kids 6-12, and also offers senior/military pricing. Pets and RVs are welcome at the drive-in and in addition to the concession stand you can also opt to have your snack delivered to your car! If you ask nicely, Getty will allow you to switch between movies that aren't paired together. Gates open at 8:00 p.m. and movies start at dusk.

