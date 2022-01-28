Calhoun County Health Department Offering Free KN95 Masks at Several Locations

The Calhoun County Public Health Department has announced several areas where free KN95 masks will be given out. They’ve partnered with area organizations and churches for the effort, which begins Friday, January 28. Residents will be limited to five masks.

The CDC updated its mask guidance last week and recommended that residents wear properly-fitted N95 and KN95 masks. Health officials say those types of coverings have been shown to be more effective at protecting individuals from the COVID-19 omicron variant compared to regular cloth masks.

Here is the list of places you can pick up your free KN95 masks:

Albion Health Care Alliance - 115 Market Pl, Albion, MI 49224

Burma Center - 765 Upton Ave, Springfield, MI 49037

Central Christian Church - 713 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49015

Dexter Lake Church of God - 1555 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Fountain Clinic - 111 N Jefferson St # 1, Marshall, MI 49068

Kingdom Builders - 50 Spencer St, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Love Thy Neighbor Food Pantry - 1391 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49014

Second Missionary Baptist Church - 485 N Washington Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49037

St. Philip Catholic Church - 112 Capital Ave NE, Battle Creek, MI 49017

St. Thomas Episcopal Church - 16 E. Van Buren St, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Voces - 520 W. Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49037

Face masks are also available at the Toeller Building at 190 E. Michigan Ave in Battle Creek and at the Albion Health Department at 214 E Michigan Ave in Albion.

Office hours for both locations are Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m.to Noon.

At all distribution locations, please be patient and treat employees or volunteers with respect.