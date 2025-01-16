Another Michigan Brewery Will Close Its Doors In 2025

Has Michigan's craft beer bubble officially burst?

Just days after learning beloved West Michigan brewery Guardian Brewing has moved operations down to Bloomington, Indiana we've learned we're about to lose one more. When will it stop?

Unfortunately we saw numerous business and restaurant closings in 2024 including some of our favorite local breweries: Ascension Brewing in Novi, Chesterfield's Arctic Circle, Brite Eyes Brewing in Kalamazoo, and Waypost Brewing in Fennville.

Looks like the trend of brewery closings will continue into 2025 as we've learned yet another Michigan brewery is set to close for good. You don't have much time to say goodbye!

On January 13, 2025 the owner of 3 Gatos Brewery in Wyoming, Michigan shared the bad news:

I have some sad news to share - 3 Gatos will be closing its doors on February 8th, 2025. This was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever taken in my life...Before we say goodbye, I’d love for you to drop by and share a meal or a drink with us. We'll be here, serving up your favorites and reminiscing about the good times until our last day.

What Led to This Decision?

No surprise the tough economic climate and post-pandemic pressures are to blame, as well as personal issues. 3 Gatos owner Linus De Paoli went on to share the following:

It's been an incredible journey with all of you during these 3 and half years...You all have become like family to me, and I can't thank you enough for your support and love over the years...And if the Lions make it to the Superbowl we can all watch the Big Game together here at 3 Gatos.

