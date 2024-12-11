Didn't we just do this?!

We've already had to say some tough goodbyes this year-- and it's not over yet! What else could the final weeks of 2024 possibly have in store for Michigan's craft beer scene?

As much as I hate to say this sadly, I think Michigan's craft beer bubble has burst. Michigan's beer scene first began booming in 2013; here we are 11 years later and I think we're finally on the other side.

Just weeks after Michigan breweries like Ascension Brewing in Novi and Arctic Circle in Chesterfield announced their closing, now breweries in West Michigan are following suit. Brite Eyes Brewing in Kalamazoo closed their doors on November 23, 2024 and here's the latest brewery to add to the list:

Waypost Brewing - Fennville, Michigan

The West Michigan brewery shared the sad news on social media in early December writing,

Dear Friends, We chose the name Waypost to signify a guiding point along the journey - a temporary stopping place where farmhouse beer, good company, and meaningful connections come together. After six incredible years, we’ve reached a new marker on our path: the decision to close our doors. Our final day of operations will be December 28th

I am super disappointed to hear this news as my boyfriend and I really enjoyed stopping at Waypost on our way to or from the lakeshore. The taproom is located on rural farmland and we enjoyed watching the hens roam the patio as we sipped our beers and enjoy the outdoor views. It was a quaint little brewery and Waypost will surely be missed.

