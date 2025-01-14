Former West Michigan Brewery Will Soon Move to Indiana

The locally-owned brewery closed its doors in March 2024.

Now, nearly a year later, we are learning the owners have made a big move and are ready to start anew. Here's what we know so far:

I never really thought I'd say, "I'm jealous of Indiana" but here we are! I was truly gutted when we learned the Saugatuck-Douglas area's Guardian Brewing Co. was set to close its doors.

In late 2023 Michigan's only 100% queer owned, woman owned independent brewery shared:

After many long, hard conversations, we have to say goodbye to Guardian Brewing as we now know it and re-invent ourselves elsewhere. For 5 years, we have shared our beer and our hearts with you all, and letting go will be very difficult. We made it through the trials of opening a business, a global pandemic, and years of road construction; yet, none of these are why we are moving on.

Owners Kim & Kate say family hardships and illness were motivating factors for the couple to cease brewery operations in West Michigan. At the time we were told to "stay tuned" and now we finally know what's next for the beloved brewery.

Towaki Brewing Company

The couple has now settled in the Bloomington, Indiana area and plans to open their second brewery as "Towaki Brewing Company". The Facebook page belonging to the former Guardian Brewing shared the news:

We are excited to share our new name and logo with you! Guardian Brewing Company of Saugatuck Michigan is now Towaki Brewing Company of Bloomington, Indiana. We’re very excited to be back in a town we love to build our second brewery.

Expect plenty of board games, old school arcade machines, yard games, and good vibes at Towaki where "Everyone is welcome." Currently the brewery is eyeing a fall 2025 grand opening, but that could still change. Keep up with Towaki here and cheers, Indiana!

