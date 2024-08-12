West Michigan City Named Most Boring in the State
A West Michigan town was named the most boring while the rest of the 10 most boring spots are clustered on the East side of the state.
Movoto.com put together a study to find the most boring places using all 56 Michigan towns that have at least 20,000 residents. To come up with their results Movoto.com used the following key factors:
- Nightlife
- Live music venues
- Active life options
- Arts and Entertainment
- Fast Food restaurants
- Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food
- Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34
- Population density
Before we dive into what West Michigan town has been deemed the most boring in the state. We'll dive into the list of the 10 most morning Michigan places.
10 Most Boring Cities in Michigan
10. Lincoln Park
This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.
9. Inkster
This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and Nightlife.
8. Taylor
Yet another Wayne County city. Taylor ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.
7. Warren
This Macomb County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants. It also scored low in number of residents between the ages of 18-34.
6. Oak Park
Staying on the East Side, this city in Oakland County ranked as the 3rd worst for Nightlife and 4th worst for Active Life Options.
5. Southfield
Staying in Oakland County, Southfield had very bad scores in Nightlife, the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35.
4. Romulus
Number 4 takes us back to Wayne County where Romulus scored very badly with the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35
3. Roseville
This Macomb County town had the 5th worst score with non-fast food restaurants. Roseville didn't score much better with Active Life Options and Fast Food Restaurants.
2. Southgate
Here we are, back in Wayne County. I think we can officially name Wayne County as the most boring Michigan County. Southgate was named the 2nd most boring Michigan city with a second to the worst score with the number of non-fast food restaurants. Southgate also had the 6th worst score for fast-food restaurants.
1. Norton Shores
No Michigan spots came close to this small town in Muskegon County on the boring scale. Norton Shores ranked last with Nightlife, Active Life Options, and Non-Fast Food Restaurants. They were close to last in the number of residents between the ages of 18-34.
What do you think? Do you agree with this study? What Michigan town do you think is the most boring in the Mitten? Let us know in the comments.
