West Michigan City Named Most Boring in the State

A West Michigan town was named the most boring while the rest of the 10 most boring spots are clustered on the East side of the state.

Movoto.com put together a study to find the most boring places using all 56 Michigan towns that have at least 20,000 residents. To come up with their results Movoto.com used the following key factors:

Nightlife

Live music venues

Active life options

Arts and Entertainment

Fast Food restaurants

Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food

Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34

Population density

Before we dive into what West Michigan town has been deemed the most boring in the state. We'll dive into the list of the 10 most morning Michigan places.

10 Most Boring Cities in Michigan

10. Lincoln Park

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

Lincoln Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

9. Inkster

This Wayne County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and Nightlife.

Inkster is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

8. Taylor

Yet another Wayne County city. Taylor ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants.

Taylor is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

7. Warren

This Macomb County city ranked the worst in this study with Active Life Options and the number of non-fast food restaurants. It also scored low in number of residents between the ages of 18-34.

Warren is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

6. Oak Park

Staying on the East Side, this city in Oakland County ranked as the 3rd worst for Nightlife and 4th worst for Active Life Options.

Oak Park is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

5. Southfield

Staying in Oakland County, Southfield had very bad scores in Nightlife, the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35.

Southfield is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

4. Romulus

Number 4 takes us back to Wayne County where Romulus scored very badly with the number of non-fast food restaurants, the number of fast food restaurants, and the number of residents between the ages of 18-35

Romulus is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

3. Roseville

This Macomb County town had the 5th worst score with non-fast food restaurants. Roseville didn't score much better with Active Life Options and Fast Food Restaurants.

Roseville is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

2. Southgate

Here we are, back in Wayne County. I think we can officially name Wayne County as the most boring Michigan County. Southgate was named the 2nd most boring Michigan city with a second to the worst score with the number of non-fast food restaurants. Southgate also had the 6th worst score for fast-food restaurants.

Southgate is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

1. Norton Shores

No Michigan spots came close to this small town in Muskegon County on the boring scale. Norton Shores ranked last with Nightlife, Active Life Options, and Non-Fast Food Restaurants. They were close to last in the number of residents between the ages of 18-34.

Norton Shores is one of the most boring cities in Michigan

What do you think? Do you agree with this study? What Michigan town do you think is the most boring in the Mitten? Let us know in the comments.

