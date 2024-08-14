A study of the most exciting places in Michigan was recently released that highlighted Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo.

I've lived in or near Kalamazoo for nearly 20 years. Even though you'll hear negative junk from some lifelong Kalamazoo residents, I think this area is the perfect place to live. I'm thrilled to see Kalamazoo on this recent study from Movoto.com for the most exciting places in Michigan. Here are some of the key factors considered to come up with the results below:

Nightlife (per capita)

Live music venues (per capita)

Active life options (per capita)

Arts and Entertainment (per capita)

Fast Food restaurants (the fewer the better, because fast food is boring)

Percentage of restaurants that are not fast food (the higher the better)

Percentage of young residents ages 18 to 34 (the higher the better)

Out of the 56 Michigan cities with at least 20,000 residents Movoto.com narrowed it down to the 10 most exciting places in the Mitten below.

10 Most Exciting Cities in Michigan

10. Detroit

Motorcitiy's highest scores: Arts & Entertainment (#8), Music Venues (#10), and Population Density (5).

Detroit, Michigan Canva loading...

9. Birmingham

Birmingham scored #1 in two categories: Active Life Options and Fast Food. They were also 5th in the state for non-fast food restaurants.

Birmingham, Michigan Google Street View and Canva loading...

8. Wyandotte

Wyandotte's highest scores: Nightlife (#5) and Arts and Entertainment (#5).

Wyandotte, Michigan Canva loading...

7. Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo's best scores: Nightlife (#4), Music Venues (#4), and Population 18-34 (#5).

Kalamazoo, Michigan Canva loading...

6. Hamtramck

This city on the outskirts of Detroit was #1 in Michigan in these categories: Nightlife, Music Venues, and Population Density.

Hamtramck, Michigan Google Street View and Canva loading...

5. Marquette

Marquette's highest scores: Nightlife (#2), Fast Food (#3), and Population 18-34 (#4).

Marquette, Michigan, Canva loading...

4. Royal Oak

Royal Oak's highest scores: Music Venue (#7) and fast food (#7).

Royal Oak, Michigan Canva loading...

3. Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids' highest scores: Nightlife (#6) and Population 18-34 (#7).

Grand Rapids, Michigan Canva loading...

2. East Lansing

The home of the Michigan State Spartans grabbed the #1 spot in these categories: 18-34 population and Non-fast food restaurants.

East Lansing, Michigan, MSU, Michigan State Google Street View and Canva loading...

1. Ann Arbor

The home of the Michigan Wolverines grabs the top spot while ranking high in these categories: Active Life Options (#2), Fast Food (#2), and Music Venues (#3).

Ann Arbor, Michigan, exciting cities in Michigan Canva loading...

If you think this study got it wrong, let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, check out the 10 most boring cities in Michigan by clicking here.

