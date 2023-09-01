Soup’s On! Who’s Got the Best Around Kalamazoo?

It's getting to be that time of year in West Michigan: soup season!

In anticipation of the start of fall and the first frost of the season I've already been researching mitten-based soup recipes, including Michigan's "Senate Bean Soup" which has been served daily on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. for over 100 years and counting.

But what if you want a cup of soup, like now?

Nothing quite warms the soul like hot and hearty soups! The changing of the seasons has one Kalamazoo Reddit user asking,

Looking for good soup places for when I don’t feel like making any at home this upcoming cozy season. Thanks in advance!

Naturally, this is the first place that comes to mind. Soup is basically in their name; it's what they do! At the Portage location, you'll find every soup from lobster bisque to loaded baked potato to seafood chowder available on the menu. Says the Southfield, MI-based chain, "...no other food soothes the soul quite like soup."

Of course this Kalamazoo staple would have amazing soups. Open Monday through Saturday, locals can't recommend their soups enough! Sarkozy says they rotate their soups daily between vegetarian-friendly and meat soups. Each bowl is served with a side of bread or Polliwantza crackers.

If you're a fan of mushroom soups then you must try Martell's on Greenleaf Blvd. According to one Google review their famous house-made mushroom soup is served with fresh baked bread and,

...has a rich and creamy broth, not too thick, that's full of fresh, thinny sliced button mushrooms...in every bite.... The first time we got it, my wife and I only got a pint. We've only gotten the quart size since.

What's your go-to soup joint in Southwest Michigan?

