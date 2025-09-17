Michigan is home to thousands of restaurants that offer everything from five-star cuisine to your favorite comfort foods. And one popular Michigan gem has now been ranked as one of the best restaurants in America to enjoy your next meal.

Michigan Spot Named One Of The New York Times' Best Restaurants

The New York Times sent 14 of its reporters and editors to eat more than 200 meals in 33 states. Each year's list is entirely different from the previous year's, and the only Michigan restaurant to make the list this year is one where customers rave about its exceptional and creative dining experience.

Modern Bird in Traverse City was the top pick for Michigan for its unique dishes featuring fresh, locally sourced food. The New York Times says:

In Traverse City, where the farm-to-table scene is strong, the chef Andy Elliott plays with textures in ways that leave a lasting impression. He runs this perch with his wife, Emily Stewart; they met while working at Boka in Chicago, and she makes the breads and desserts. Each dish calibrates contrasts, using local produce from the Leelanau Peninsula.

Modern Bird's menu changes with the season, with some recent menu favorites including the Wagyu Denver Steak served with caramelized onion, maitake, and pickled mustard seed. And save room for deliciously sweet treat from a variety of homemade desserts to choose from.

Dine at one of America's best restaurants, found in the Great Lakes state at Modern Bird in Traverse City.

