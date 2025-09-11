Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In Michigan?

The housing market in the United States has always been one of the most unstable markets as it is liable to crash at any time. One year, your house could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and the next you're hoping someone would be willing to buy it for even half the original price. That's just for people that own, there is a totally different set of worries for those who rent.

Everyone isn't blessed enough to own their own home and instead have to turn to apartment complexes and landlords to rent from. They have to find a place that is within their price range and city limits which can be a challenge in its own right. In fact, most people are now choosing to rent or live with roommates rather than owning their own home because it is cheaper.

While renting can be cheaper than owning, renting is not always affordable for everyone. In fact, some people are struggling to make ends meet from time to time, leading them to look for ways to make life simpler. Desperate times call for desperate measures and many people have thought of every possible solution, including the most unconventional ideas.

Would You Ever Consider Living In A Storage Unit?

Rent has become increasingly more expensive over the years, and many individuals are trying to find affordable housing. While some have chosen to live a frugal life, others have tried to live royally on a budget. This has included people trying to live in storage units, which poses a question of legality surrounding the action.

In Michigan, renting a storage unit ranges between $7-$185 per month, which I will tell you is significantly cheaper than renting any kind of home or apartment. Granted, most storage units are not temperature controlled and none of them have bathrooms, but outside of that they seem very livable.

Unfortunately, it is illegal to live in a storage unit in Michigan or any other state in the United States. Legalclarity.com reports:

Residing in a storage unit is illegal across the United States due to various laws and regulations. Local zoning ordinances classify storage facilities as commercial or industrial properties, explicitly prohibiting their use for residential purposes. This classification means they do not meet the building codes required for dwellings.

So, there are dozens of reasons that you can't live in a storage unit, and they all come back to the health, safety, and wellbeing of a human. While it may help your financial situation to live there, you're putting yourself in legal and physical danger to do so.