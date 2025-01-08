While many chain restaurants in Michigan offer some of our favorite pizza slices, nothing beats a spot that can only be found in the Great Lakes State. One Michigan restaurant has now been named one of the best pizza spots in America.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Restaurant Named Yelp's 'Best Pizza Spots' In The Nation

The Yelp Elite squad ranked the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. Only one Michigan restaurant was lucky to land on the list of best pizza joints nationally.

Get our free mobile app

While Silver Beach Pizza in St. Joseph serves classic pizza options, it's known for its mouthwatering and unique specialty pizza selections that keep customers coming back for more.

Some Silver Beach Pizza's are only served for a limited time. The Nashville Hot Chicken pizza is a favorite with fried chicken tenders, pickles, and hot honey sauce. Plus, the Thanksgiving pizza is one you won't want to miss when it's available. This pizza is topped with mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, turkey, and cranberry sauce. It's topped with a turkey gravy drizzle and black pepper after the oven.

And there's more than one way to enjoy a unique pizza creation at Silver Beach Pizza.

Try their famous Bloody Mary served with a slice of pizza as a tasty garnish. Try more delicious options on the menu such as Greek Bruschetta, Irish Nachos, Italian Beef sandwiches, salads, and more. Cheers to enjoying the best pizza in the nation here in Michigan at Silver Beach Pizza.

The 25 Best Pizza Stops in Michigan, According to Dave Portnoy Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Michigan pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison