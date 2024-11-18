Michigan Pizzeria Serving Thanksgiving Dinner By the Slice

A new spin on an old classic: Thanksgiving dinner!

Can we just agree the holidays are getting kind of stale, right? At least when it comes to those traditional Thanksgiving sides: green bean casserole, stuffing, mashed potatoes; we've been there done that.

I know the real reason for the season is bringing family together, and what brings people together like deliciously cheesy pizza?

Seriously, pizza is a staple of my diet and I probably eat it at least once a week. That's why I'm so excited this locally owned pizza joint has put one of its season favorites back on the menu!

Silver Beach Pizza St Joseph Silver Beach Pizza - Google Maps/Canva loading...

Located right on the shores of Lake Michigan in St. Joseph is Silver Beach Pizza. First opened in 2005 the pizzeria can be found at the historic Amtrak depot. During the summers nothing quite satisfies like a slice of pizza after a full day of splashing around in Lake Michigan; thankfully the pizzeria is open in the off-season.

For the second year in a row now, at least since I've started paying attention, this locally owned pizza joint in Southwest Michigan has brought back their famous Thanksgiving pizza as their featured pies for November. Check this out:



Can we just skip the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and just make it all pizza instead? I've never been to Silver Beach Pizza but I feel a little day trip over to St. Joseph is in order. Do either of these nontraditional Thanksgiving pizzas sound tasty to you?

