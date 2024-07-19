Iconic Michigan Restaurant Named America’s ‘Best Hot Dog Joint’

Michigan has incredible restaurants serving unique dishes and some American classics. While you can find a good hot dog in any state, Michigan's coney dog is a classic you won't find everywhere. And now one spot in the Great Lakes State is getting national recognition as one of the best hot dog joints in the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Iconic Michigan Restaurant Named 'Best Hot Dog Joint' In America

LoveFood recently narrowed the places serving the best hot dogs to 30 restaurants nationwide. And it's no surprise that an iconic spot in Michigan makes the list as they've been serving Detroit-style coneys for decades.

LoveFood says while you can find different versions of the coney dog in the state, the best is served at American Coney Island in Detroit, MI:

A hot dog in a steamed bun, coated in chili sauce and topped with mustard and onions: that's a classic Michigan Coney dog. They're served across the state, but you'll find the finest at American Coney Island. Customers say the chili has a deep, rich, meaty flavor.

American Coney Island has been serving up 'Detroit's original coney' since 1917.

American Coney Island has branched out and you can now find its iconic Detroit-style coney in Vegas. Whether in Detroit or Vegas, pair your coney with a side of fries topped with that signature coney sauce. American Coney Island also makes 'coney kits' so you can enjoy America's best hot dog joint anywhere in the U.S.

Read More: You've Likely Never Heard of Michigan's Signature Sandwich

Food Network Says These Are The Best Things to Eat in Michigan. Do You Agree? Food Network shared what they think are the best foods to eat in Michigan. Do you agree with them? Gallery Credit: Lisha B