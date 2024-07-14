You’ve Likely Never Heard of Michigan’s Signature Sandwich

Just like the pasty this Michigan staple is also considered a Yooper delicacy.

Apart from not knowing how to pronounce this food staple of the Upper Peninsula, I'm also not exactly sure what it even is! If you are also unfamiliar with this U.P. favorite, let's learn together.

Get our free mobile app

I recently stumbled across TikTok couple JD and Maddy (@ThemBites) who are on a quest to make and eat a signature sandwich from each of the 50 U.S. states.

I was anxiously awaiting the reveal for Michigan but assumed the North Carolina-based couple would choose the iconic olive burger. However, I was unexpectedly mistaken! Instead they chose:

The Cudighi

michigan cudighi Cudighi sandwich - Canva loading...

How Do You Pronounce It?

How does one even say the word 'Cudighi'? The food has origins in Italy but I'm not sure if that helps clear up its pronunciation or not. Even my coworkers here in Kalamazoo, who are mostly Michigan natives, each took a stab at it and we still couldn't settle on one right answer.

After consulting numerous Yooper YouTube videos and TikTok it seems the proper pronunciation of Cudighi is: COO-dee-ghee.

Origins of Cudighi

Cudighi is a style of sausage, similar to an Italian sausage, which has a mix of sweet and spicy flavors thanks to spices like nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon. The word 'cudighi' refers to the sausage itself, but it can also mean a style of sandwich that is popular among Yoopers.

Marquette County Michigan Marquette, Michigan - Canva loading...

Travel Marquette explains that while the food originated in northern Italy it is now mainly served in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, specifically within Marquette County.

The sandwich and its signature sausage were initially sold in northern Michigan by Italian immigrants in 1936, who called it 'Gudighi'.

The next time you're in da U.P. you'll have to track down this regional cuisine. I've heard Vango's Pizza and Lawry's in Marquette, and Ralph's Italian Deli in Ishpeming all serve this staple-- or try making this sandwich yourself!

Pizza, Pasties, & Cudighi Oh My! This Up North Italian Deli Has It All. Another gem in the heart of Ishpeming, a city in Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula, is an absolute must for anyone traveling Up North. With the selection and homemade products, there sure to stay in business for a long time. Take a look at their deli... Gallery Credit: Used With Permission By Cory Kattelus

Don't Call Yourself A Yooper Unless You've Been To These Michigan Upper Peninsula Places It can almost be looked at as a different state entirely, while encompassing everything beautiful about Michigan. There are some spots that are truly breathtaking, and if you've never planned a trip to the upper peninsula, make sure you're comfortable with long drives.