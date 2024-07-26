Confused? So are we.

After only a year in business this popular breakfast spot in downtown Kalamazoo announced it's sudden and abrupt closure with only 4 days advanced notice.

Say it ain't so!

We're still trying to wrap our brains around this one after WWMT News Channel 3 first reported the news; it seems good things never last anymore.

With only four days notice, Berries Pancake House's West Michigan Avenue location will close

Yes, that Berries Pancake House. The very chain that replaced the former Theo & Stacy's locations across the Kalamazoo area.

Theo & Stacy's - downtown Kalamazoo, MI

After 50 years in business beloved Greek-American restaurant Theo & Stacy's announced they were selling their last original location in downtown Kalamazoo; their last day in business was January 29, 2023.

After fellow restauranteur Chris Mavrakis stepped in to purchase Stacy Skartsiaris' restaurant on S. Westnedge it only made sense that he'd take on the downtown location too.

Berries Pancake House downtown Kalamazoo

Berries Pancake House opened downtown in the former Theo & Stacy's in early 2024.

So, what went wrong? And will it affect Berries Pancake House on S. Westnedge too? If you don' recall that location suffered a water heater fire and temporarily closed in 2022.

No doubt the state of the industry is in peril right now; not just the restaurant business but major retailers like Big Lots and Rite-Aid are announcing major closures too.

For now all we have is the vague Facebook post Berries posted on Thursday evening:

Your favorite Berries Pancake House Downtown servers will no longer have a job as of July 28th that will be our last day open. We had 4 days notice. Please come down and show your love and support

