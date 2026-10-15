As we immerse ourselves in spooky season, now seems like the perfect time to revisit the forgotten story of Harmonia, Battle Creek's long-lost utopian spiritualist community.

Harmonia: The Forgotten Michigan Village Built Around the Spirit World

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Once a hotspot for séances and spiritualism, the community of Harmonia was located on land that is now home to the DENSO industrial complex near Fort Custer. Today, you’d never guess that Battle Creek, Michigan, was once a major destination for fortune tellers and mediums traveling from across the country to explore one of America’s most prominent spiritualist sites.

What Drew Spiritualists and Mediums to Battle Creek?

According to Second Wave Media, the nation saw a rise in spiritualism in the mid-to-late 1800s as families were desperate to reconnect with loved ones lost in the Civil War, and later World War I.

Harmonia Road, Battle Creek - Google Maps Harmonia Road, Battle Creek

During the 1800s, Battle Creek became a welcoming place for people exploring alternative religious beliefs and new ways of thinking. Spiritualists, Quakers, Seventh-Day Adventists, and other religious groups all had a presence in the area, creating an environment where unconventional ideas could take root.

While Buffalo, NY was also another hotbed for spiritualists, Battle Creek's central location between big cities like New York and Chicago made it extremely accessible to travelers passing through.

In March 1877, mediums from across the country gathered in Battle Creek to celebrate the 29th anniversary of Modern Spiritualism. Then, a few years later, spiritualists returned to the area, this time meeting at Goguac Lake for their Annual Camp Meeting of their State Association. Thus, the idyllic community of Harmonia was born.

Among Harmonia's residents was the renowned abolitionist and women's rights advocate Sojourner Truth, who is buried in Battle Creek's Oak Hill Cemetery.

Harmonia Cemetery circa 2021 - Michael Delaware via YouTube Harmonia Cemetery, Battle Creek

In the end, Harmonia's utopian dreams didn't last. On August 4, 1862, a tornado tore through the community destroying homes and taking lives. Although residents rebuilt, the village never fully recovered.

Oh, and Battle Creek's famous medium Mrs. Walling was discovered to be a fraud and her husband was arrested, since he owned the home where the fake seances happened.