Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Muskegon: Lowest Cost of Living in Michigan

Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and Muskegon: Lowest Cost of Living in Michigan

Photo by Vincent Y @USA on Unsplash

If you've ever wondered whether Michigan is actually a good deal compared to the rest of the country, according to the data, the answer is yes.  But what cities in Michigan have the best and worst cost of living in 2026?

Michigan's overall cost of living runs about 7% below the national average in 2026, which is good news for anyone planting roots here in the Great Lakes State, according to Salary.com.

Michigan's 2026 cost of living is $2302 per month for singles and $5068 per month for families of four. Living costs in Michigan are 7% lower than the U.S. national average.

5 Cities in Michigan with the Lowest Cost of Living

5. Kalamazoo

Dana Marshall
Dana Marshall

Kalamazoo's overall cost of living is 6.7% lower than the national average.

Cost of living compared to the U.S. average by expense category.

  • Housing: -36.4%
  • Food: -34.5%
  • Energy: -20.5%
  • Transportation: -9.3%
  • Healthcare: -22.1%

 

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4. Battle Creek

Photo by Caleb Minear on Unsplash
Photo by Caleb Minear on Unsplash

Battle Creek's overall cost of living is 7.1% lower than the national average.

Cost of living compared to the U.S. average by expense category.

  • Housing: -36.4%
  • Food: -34.5%
  • Energy: -20.5%
  • Transportation: -9.3%
  • Healthcare: -22.1%

3. Saginaw

beans building signage
Photo by Chris Pagan on Unsplash

Saginaw's overall cost of living is 8.9% lower than the national average.

Cost of living compared to the U.S. average by expense category.

  • Housing: -34.6%
  • Food: -30%
  • Energy: -19.6%
  • Transportation: -5.3%
  • Healthcare: -18.7%

2. Muskegon

Photo by John Bridgewater on Unsplash
Photo by John Bridgewater on Unsplash

Muskegon's overall cost of living is 8.9% lower than the national average.

Cost of living compared to the U.S. average by expense category.

  • Housing: -17.3%
  • Food: -31.2%
  • Energy: -9.7%
  • Transportation: -9.3%
  • Healthcare: -22.1%

 

 

1. Flint

Google Street View
Google Street View

Flint's overall cost of living is 9.4% lower than the national average.

Cost of living compared to the U.S. average by expense category.

  • Housing: -34.6%
  • Food: -30%
  • Energy: -19.6%
  • Transportation: -5.3%
  • Healthcare: -18.7%

West Michigan really shines with Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and Muskegon among the 5 lowest cost-of-living cities in Michigan.  What cities have the highest cost of living in the Mitten?

9 Cities in Michigan with the Highest Cost of Living

  • 9. Grand Rapids' cost of living is 0.60% higher than the national average.
  • 8. Wyoming's cost of living is 0.60% higher than the national average.
  • 7. Pontiac's cost of living is 1.50% higher than the national average.
  • 6. Waterford's cost of living is 2.40% higher than the national average.
  • 5. West Bloomfield's cost of living is 2.80% higher than the national average.
  • 4. Westland's cost of living is 3.80% higher than the national average.
  • 3. Novi's cost of living is 10.60% higher than the national average.
  • 2. Canton's cost of living is 10.90% higher than the national average.
  • 1. Ann Arbor's cost of living is 11.10% higher than the national average.

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living

These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center. The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

 

Filed Under: Battle Creek, Flint, Kalamazoo, Michigan, Muskegon, Saginaw
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

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