While the festive CPKC Holiday Train's schedule doesn't include an official stop in Michigan, fans and families can still catch a glimpse of the magical, brightly lit locomotive as it makes its way from Windsor, Ontario, through Michigan and across the U.S., spreading holiday cheer along the way.

CPKC Holiday Train Michigan Route and Viewing Locations

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If you've never seen the CPKC Holiday Train in person, the photos simply don't do it justice. Whether you're 9 or 99, there's just something magical about seeing that vibrant, cheerful train all lit up that will melt even the heart of the biggest, most curmudgeonly Scrooge.

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The Heartwarming Story Behind the CPKC Holiday Train

Sure, it's a magical sight to behold, but there's actually a heartwarming mission behind the train's (Canadian Pacific Kansas City) cross-country tour,

As the brightly decorated train travels across our network, communities gather to enjoy live music and support local food banks. Every donation stays in the community where it is given, helping local organizations provide meals and support during the holiday season and beyond. -- CPKC Holiday Train

While the 2026 CPKC Holiday Train schedule does not include a concert stop in Michigan, families can expect to catch a glimpse of the magic on Sunday, November 22.

The CPKC says they'll have an online tracker on their website to keep spectators up to date, as arrival times are only an estimate. While you can find the official schedule here, these are some estimated viewing times along the Southeast Michigan route, per meteorologist Ryan Wichman:

Detroit: Around 6 p.m. near Michigan Central Station.

Around 6 p.m. near Michigan Central Station. Allen Park: 6:30–8:30 p.m.

6:30–8:30 p.m. Romulus: 7–9 p.m.

7–9 p.m. Milan: 8–10 p.m.

8–10 p.m. Britton: 8:30–10:30 p.m.

8:30–10:30 p.m. Adrian: 9–11 p.m.

9–11 p.m. Sand Creek: 9:30–11:30 p.m.

The organization Michigan in Pictures has provided some suggested viewing spots for southeast Michigan including Southwest Greenway/Michigan Central Station, Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park (parking lot), and Wayne Rd/94.

And don't worry if you can't make it out to see the train, our friends at Michigan Storm Chasers will be livestreaming the event on Sunday!

10 Christmas Towns In Michigan To Get You In The Holiday Spirit These magical Christmas towns in Michigan are the perfect spots to enjoy the holiday season. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson