With all the outages and everything else happening in the world, can you blame me for barely blinking when a story about a military detonation in Iowa popped up in my news feed? I'm a Millennial. We're used to hearing the word "unprecedented" and somehow finding ourselves living through one unusual event after another.

That's why a planned explosives detonation by the military doesn't even register with us. That is, until someone posed the question,

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"Could Lead Dust From Iowa Travel Across State Lines?"

Ok now you've got my attention. In case you haven't heard, on Sunday November 15, the U.S. Army issued a public advisory for Middletown, Iowa and nearby residents.

Read More: Fallout Shelter Signs Still Visible in Michigan

Read More: Fallout Shelter Signs Still Visible in Michigan

While the original detonation was scheduled for Friday, November 20, government officials have now postponed the operation until Monday, November 23, amid outcry of environmental concerns and more favorable weather models. In its initial public advisory, residents were told to expect the following,

Two controlled detonations are scheduled at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant... Residents will be asked to vacate the area...While safety measures will be fully enforced, the controlled detonation will cause temporary noise, ground vibrations, and a dust plume that will contain some lead.

Again, we Millennials know despite years of testing and public campaigns, lead is everywhere. It's in our tampons, it's in the paint in our childhood homes, and especially here in Michigan, it's in our water. That's just the way it's always been.

But what does an explosion in Iowa have to do with Michigan? Well, that will depend on which direction the wind is blowing.

While the original public advisory stated the U.S. Army has taken environmental precautions such as following strict permit requirements from the EPA including earthworks, soil wetting, and air sampling, there's only so much they can do. The rest is up to Mother Nature!

Which is perhaps why it's no surprise that public protests and environmental lawsuits have added to the pressure surrounding the planned detonation. On Thursday, the day before the planned detonation, the U.S. Army announced it was postponing the controlled explosions of a stockpile of degraded lead compound in Iowa, as Monday's forecast is more favorable.

When the Blast Does Occur, What Should Michigan Residents Watch For?

If you're wondering whether this could reach us here in Southwest Michigan, or the rest of the state, there are a few things worth keeping an eye on:

National Weather Service forecasts: Watch wind direction and speed around southeastern Iowa.

Watch wind direction and speed around southeastern Iowa. NOAA weather models: These can help show how weather systems and wind patterns may develop.

These can help show how weather systems and wind patterns may develop. Official Army updates: The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and Army public affairs updates are important sources for information about the detonations and environmental monitoring.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant and Army public affairs updates are important sources for information about the detonations and environmental monitoring. Michigan EGLE: The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is a great source for any official environmental guidance or monitoring updates.

With Iowa just a few states away, and Lake Michigan sitting between us, it's understandable why people across the Midwest are paying attention to the weather and potential fallout. We will definitely be monitoring the situation this coming Monday.

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