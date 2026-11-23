Some of us say “Meijers.” Some of us pave the driveway with “ashfault.” Here are five things you’ll hear in Michigan. What did we miss?

I recently posted a video about how Michiganders mispronounce certain words, and it went viral on Facebook, IG, and TikTok. I'm pretty sure I don't mispronounce most of these words as presented below. But I know people who do it on a regular basis.

Five Things Michigan People Say Incorrectly.

#5. Do you say "begel" instead of "bagel?"

bhofack2 Healthy Organic Whole Grain Bagel for Breakfast

Apparently, many of us call these "beg-als" in the Mitten State.

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#4. Secer-terry-a-state.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing

The place where we renew our license. Also known as the Secretary of State.

#3. Ash-fault.

Photo by Alessandro Cavestro on Unsplash empty pavement

I rank this mispronounced word up there with "warsh" and "orl." It is surprising how often I hear someone call asphalt "ashfault."

#2. Meijers or Walmarts.

Google Street View Meijer

There is a theory about why Michiganders add the letter "s" to the end of words where it does not belong. We can blame Meijer. Back in the day, it was called 'Fred Meijer's Thrifty Acres.' Now called Meijer, some just can't let go of the ' s '. This has also led people to say they're "going to the Walmarts."

#1. These ones or those ones.

Alan Crawford 166091799

This is the most common word or phrase that I hear in Michigan that breaks grammar laws. The words "these ones" and "those ones" are redundant. You can just say, "these" or "those."

Did we miss a word or phrase that you only hear in Michigan? Let us know in the comments. Apparently, outsiders think we're mispronouncing many words. Check out the long list below.