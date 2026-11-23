We all know it's a problem, but what's actually being done about it? Michigan drivers could eventually see some relief from bright and blinding headlights as federal regulators address this glaring safety issue on our nation's roadways.

Are Bright LED Headlights Making Michigan Roads Less Safe?

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I'll admit, at nearly 38 years old, my eyes aren't what they once were. I can accept that fact. However, something I'm truly perplexed by is this: When did nighttime get so dark? Was it always this way? Even streetlights don't seem to be as bright as they once were. And, am I the only one plagued by this issue?

And then, of course, there's the obnoxiously blinding LED headlights that seem to come standard on newer vehicles. They're so bright, it's getting harder to tell whether drivers even have their high beams on anymore!

Hopefully, it's something we won't have to deal with for much longer, either in Michigan or across the U.S.

In October 2026, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it's making plans to reexamine the outdated Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 108, which deals with lamps, reflective devices, and the like.

"NHTSA will consult industry stakeholders, safety advocates, and technical experts to tackle key safety and engineering challenges"

These issues include: addressing headlight glare, improving rules for LEDs, and improving performance. However, what I'm most excited about is NHTSA's goal of, "Harmonizing U.S. vehicle lighting regulations with international safety standards."

Aligning the U.S. with current and evolving global vehicle standards is something I feel very strongly about. I once saw a video about bumper height regulations in the U.S. versus overseas, and it was eye-opening!

For example, the European Union takes a stricter approach to vehicle design, requiring vehicles to better protect pedestrians, limiting certain vehicle modifications, and maintaining regulations that make oversized pickups less common on everyday roads.

And hey, while we're at it, every car manufacturer around the globe should be using female crash test dummies as well-- not just male only.

10 Commandments For Driving In Michigan Here are the rules of the road all Michiganders should be following. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon