Want to leave the cooking to someone else this Thanksgiving? We 100% support that! Check out these locally owned businesses that will be open on Thursday, November 26, and find out which major restaurant chains will be closed for the holiday.

Southwest Michigan Restaurants Open on Turkey Day 2026

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Hey, to some folks, Thanksgiving is just "Thursday." They've still got to eat too! Whether you're planning on dining out for your Thanksgiving dinner, or just grabbing a quick bite, these restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2026, according to the group Kalamazoo Menu.

Millennium Group restaurants: Dine-in and take-out options available at 600 Kitchen, Fieldstone Grill, Martell's, and Cove Lakeside Bistro beginning at 11:00 a.m.. Check here for details.

Dine-in and take-out options available at 600 Kitchen, Fieldstone Grill, Martell's, and Cove Lakeside Bistro beginning at 11:00 a.m.. Check here for details. Colonel's Kitchen: Open 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with Thanksgiving dinners served starting at 11:00 a.m.

Open 7:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., with Thanksgiving dinners served starting at 11:00 a.m. The Foundation in Paw Paw: Serving free Thanksgiving meals to those who need a place to gather. Please call ahead and RSVP if you can.

Serving free Thanksgiving meals to those who need a place to gather. Please call ahead and RSVP if you can. Mark's Diner: Open with a limited breakfast menu only from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Read More: Michigan-Grown Cranberries Shape Holiday Plates Across America

Read More: Michigan-Grown Cranberries Shape Holiday Plates Across America

Nena's Cooper Café: 11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

11th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Firekeeper's Casino: Nibi, Smoke 'n Fire, and Café will all be open with special Thanksgiving Day features.

Nibi, Smoke 'n Fire, and Café will all be open with special Thanksgiving Day features. Berries Famous Pancake House: Dignity in Motion is providing free transportation to Berries' annual Thanksgiving additional rides available for families at local shelters and area hotels. Shuttle service will run approximately every 30 minutes. Find more details here meal. with

These Big Chains Won't Be Open Thanksgiving Day:

Chick-fil-A

Olive Garden

Chipotle

Chili's

Buffalo Wild Wings

Panera Bread

Taco Bell

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Game From 1999 The Lions were then led by Bobby Ross and saw scoring touchdowns by Germane Crowell in the first quarter, then Greg Hill and Johnny Morton in the second quarter, which would prove to be enough by the end of the 4th. The game was a sell-out of 77,905, which is not unusual for these games. Gallery Credit: Leanne Shaw Truckey