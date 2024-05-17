Kalamazoo’s Big Banana Car Is On Its Way Back to Michigan

This our sign that summer is right around the corner!

Just like the rest of the snow birds in Michigan, Kalamazoo's Big Banana Car makes its way down south for the winter; its annual migration back to Michigan can only mean one thing:

Summer is all but here!

Big Banana Car Michigan Big Banana Car - Lauren G/TSM loading...

About the Big Banana Car

Yes, that is it's legal name. "Ridiculous Steve" Braithwaite first hit the road in his giant oversized banana on wheels back 2011 and has been lifting the spirits of West Michigan residents ever since.

I mean, it's a big banana on wheels-- what's not to love?

Much like the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, the Big Banana Car has become a celebrity not only locally but nationwide having been featured in Chase Bank commercials, taken for a joyride by Simon Cowell and the judges of America's Got Talent, and Mattel even made the banana its own Matchbox car.

So, How Do You Get a Ride?

The best way to stay up to date with Ridiculous Steve and his travels is to follow the Big Banana Car on Facebook. Quite often Steve will post his agenda online in preparation for the weekend.

You'll usually find the Big Banana Car parked outside various ice cream shops across the state, and the best part? The rides are donation-based. As Steve often says his guidelines are:

Pay what works for you

Bring car seats (if legally required in a regular car)

Bring your own banana to eat as we drive

Weather permitting

The 2024 Big Banana season will kick-off this weekend, May 18 & 19, at Baker's Nook in Saline, Michigan. That's over near Ann Arbor, but don't fret! The season has only begun.

Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a giant banana on the roads this summer!

Lauren G/TSM Lauren G/TSM loading...

