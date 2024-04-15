Flashback: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Take Kalamazoo’s Big Banana Car For a Spin!
Busted!
Here in Southwest Michigan, specifically Kalamazoo, the Big Banana Car is a local celebrity.
I mean, it's a giant oversized banana on wheels-- what's not to love?!
Owner Steve Braithwaite a.k.a. "Ridiculous Steve" is originally from Oxfordshire, England but somehow he managed to find his way to Southwest Michigan of all places to bring one of his most "ridiculous" dreams to fruition. According to his website,
As a youngster, like a moth to the flame, he was attracted to all things yellow
So I guess that explains that....or does it?
About the Big Banana Car
Since 2011 Steve and his converted 1993 Ford pickup truck have traveled the country making various appearances in commercials, parades, and of course that includes stops at local ice cream shops to give free rides along the way.
Sometimes his travels even take him to Hollywood, like that time he let the cast of judges for America's Got Talent! take the banana for a spin!
In a recent post to the official Big Banana Car Facebook page Steve shared,
A Big Banana Car FLASHBACK. My colleague, Tom Brown was driving the Big Banana Car driving around Hollywood in 2017. One of the judges of America's Got Talent saw it and asked if they could use it on their TV show.
Ice Cream Stands Across West Michigan Are Open For 2024 Season
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon
4 Drive-In Diners to Visit Across SW Michigan
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon