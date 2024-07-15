Energy Bill Going Up? Here’s How Much Michiganders Are Paying Per Month

It's no surprise that Michiganders are paying more in 2024.

Known for its cold winters and humid summers, Michigan's wild weather mood swings can be tough on your home's heating and cool system-- and tough on your wallet.

It's not uncommon to hear the phrase, "If you don't like the weather, just wait five minutes" in Michigan. However, it wasn't until I moved out of state that I learned just about everybody else around the country says that too!

Market-watch website Wallet Hub recently analyzed data from all 50 states to determine the average energy cost per state for 2024:

To better understand the impact of energy on our finances based on where we live and how much we use, WalletHub compared the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states [using] a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

While states like Wyoming ($1591/year) and North Dakota ($840/year)rank among the most expensive-- where does Michigan rank on that list?

When combining average monthly electric, natural gas, motor-fuel, and heating-oil costs Michigan households can expect to pay nearly $583 in 2024 which brings the Great Lakes State to the #30 spot.

Could be better, could be worse. But brace yourself (and your wallet) because we're in the dog days of summer right now! Shares Wallet Hub,

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest energy consumption of the year is recorded in July, followed by August.

One of the biggest changes I've made this summer in hopes of cutting down on monthly energy costs is to be mindful of peak summer usage rates. In Michigan, Consumers Energy charges more during peak usage hours which run June 1 through September 30 on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

