Energy Bill Going Up? Here&#8217;s How Much Michiganders Are Paying Per Month

Energy Bill Going Up? Here’s How Much Michiganders Are Paying Per Month

Canva

It's no surprise that Michiganders are paying more in 2024.

Known for its cold winters and humid summers, Michigan's wild weather mood swings can be tough on your home's heating and cool system-- and tough on your wallet.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

It's not uncommon to hear the phrase, "If you don't like the weather,  just wait five minutes" in Michigan. However, it wasn't until I moved out of state that I learned just about everybody else around the country says that too!

Market-watch website Wallet Hub recently analyzed data from all 50 states to determine the average energy cost per state for 2024:

To better understand the impact of energy on our finances based on where we live and how much we use, WalletHub compared the total monthly energy bills in each of the 50 states [using] a special formula that accounts for the following residential energy types: electricity, natural gas, motor fuel and home heating oil.

While states like Wyoming ($1591/year) and North Dakota ($840/year)rank among the most expensive-- where does Michigan rank on that list?

Source: WalletHub

When combining average monthly electric, natural gas, motor-fuel, and heating-oil costs Michigan households can expect to pay nearly $583 in 2024 which brings the Great Lakes State to the #30 spot.

Could be better, could be worse. But brace yourself (and your wallet) because we're in the dog days of summer right now! Shares Wallet Hub,

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the highest energy consumption of the year is recorded in July, followed by August.

One of the biggest changes I've made this summer in hopes of cutting down on monthly energy costs is to be mindful of peak summer usage rates. In Michigan, Consumers Energy charges more during peak usage hours which run June 1 through September 30 on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Celebrities You're Likely To See In Michigan This Summer

These celebs just can't get enough of the Great Lakes State! Have you ever had a famous encounter in Michigan?

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

6 Michigan-Themed Cocktails to Sip On This Summer

Whether you're on the boat, at Lake Michigan, or sitting poolside, here are some thirst quenching Michigan-themed cocktails to sip on 'All Summer Long'!

Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Here's Michigan's Summer Described in 4 Words or Less by Actual Michiganders

Thanks to a tweet from Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a number of Michiganders decided to participate in the trend of describing Michigan's summer in a few short words.

Gallery Credit: Twitter

 

Filed Under: Michigan, summer
Categories: Articles, Michigan, Weather

More From WKFR