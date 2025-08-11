We already know how passionate Michigan pickleball players are!

In fact, Michigan was just ranked among the top 10 destinations for pickleball players in the nation. What sets Michigan's pickleball scene apart from the rest of the pack you may ask?

A study conducted by pickleball players guide PodPlay analyzed factors, such as court availability, at facilities across the country and found Michigan has nearly 4 pickleball venues per 100,000 residents. According to PodPlay the state with the most facilities for pickleball lovers is Vermont with nearly 11 venues per 100,000 residents.

However, for as enthusiastic as Vermont pickleball players may be it appears we here in Michigan have something they don't:

An autonomous pickleball facility.

What does that even mean? Well, it means the most dedicated pickleball lovers can play whenever their hearts desire as the facility is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Here's How it Works:

According to Pickleball Innovators Michigan's first fully autonomous pickleball facility, Pickleball 365, is:

one of the first U.S. facilities designed by John Design and Consulting, and it partners with JOOLA and PodPlay to enhance the playing experience with professional equipment and smart technology.

Members are able to book a court time and gain access to the building and its amenities via a mobile app. It's as easy as that!

Located in Fair Haven, Michigan, about 40 miles north of Detroit, owners Robert and Deanna Lorincz tell Pickleball Innovators they were looking for a new business venture and noticed the extreme demand for court time in their area-- and the response has been outstanding:

The community has said everything we are offering them as members is of value, which reaffirms the journey we’re on.

