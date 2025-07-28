Friendly Pickle Opens Indoor Pickleball Facility In Kalamazoo

Pickleball has become one of the fastest growing sports in the country and has quickly become one of the most exciting sports in Michigan. The popular sport started to gain traction a couple years ago with the older generations before receiving a large boom recently with those 35 and younger. Pickleball courts are popping up everyone and now it seems like you're the odd one out if you don't play.

Get our free mobile app

There are several places in Kalamazoo that already have pickleball courts including Bronson Health, Ascension Borgess (Which is now Beacon Health), and many of the city parks. This has provided tons of opportunity for individuals to enjoy open free play with others, but sometimes, you want to take it up a notch.

That's where Friendly Pickle comes into play as they take pickleball to the extreme. The Friendly Pickle is an indoor Pickleball club that recently opened in Kalamazoo. Friendly Pickle is located on D Ave, just off Us-131 in Kalamazoo. In just two weeks they had over 450 people come out and play as they offer both club memberships and free play to the community.

Looking For An Indoor Pickleball Facility In Southwest Michigan?

Their courts are open for free play three times a day from 6–8 AM, 1–4 PM, and 8–10 PM during the week. While they are only open 7–9 AM on weekends. Free play is free for members and only costs $10 for visitors. Their partner play league starts this week is separated by skill level and is $40 for members and $70 for visitors.

Memberships are available in 2 categories, Big Dill and Classic which can be purchased individually or in family bundles. The individual prices start at $597 for Big Dill and $497 for classic, small discounts are applied when couples and children join together.

Read More: New Kalamazoo Arena Future Home Of K-wings

Read More: New Kalamazoo Arena Future Home Of K-wings

Their official grand opening will be on August 15th from 5:309-8pm where there will be food and drinks but of course Pickleball as well. While they are open for the most advanced players, they also have lessons for beginners of all ages. You can enter a tournament or have your party here at any time.

Below you will find some other indoor Pickleball courts in the Kalamazoo area: