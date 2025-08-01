Michigan's pickleball community draws praise from coast to coast!

According to a new report Michigan is one of America's top states for pickleball players. What sets us apart from the rest of the nation? Keep reading below:

You must be living under a rock if you've never heard of the sport pickleball. According to USA Pickleball the sport is,

easy to start, but hard to stop

And it's easy to see why! One of the major factors contributing to the sport's rise in popularity is it can be played by virtually anyone-- any age group and any skill set. The sport uses a modified tennis court with a lowered net meaning players don't have to exert too much energy running all the way up and down the court.

All that being said, I still feel like the only person on the planet who has never played the sport!

According to new data reported by MLive Michigan ranks among the top 10 states for pickleball lovers with nearly 4 pickleball venues per 100,000 residents. The research, conducted by pickleball guide PodPlay, considered such factors as court availability at facilities across the country to highlight the top pickleball destinations.

Read More: New Pickleball Facility Opens Near Kalamazoo

Off the top of my head I can think of several new pickleball facilities in the Kalamazoo area including the upgrades to Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft and The Friendly Pickle off D Avenue. Grand Rapids even has new outdoor rooftop pickleball courts and there's even an "autonomous pickleball facility" which is open to members 24/7 in Fair Haven, MI.

According to PodPlay the state with the most facilities for pickleball lovers is Vermont with nearly 11 venues per 100,000 residents.

