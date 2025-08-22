Get ready for a bit of everything this weekend: sunshine, potential showers, and some refreshing coolness at night.

Southwest Michigan is heading into Fall weather with very mild temperatures beginning Sunday. Before that, enjoy the sunshine with temps in the lower 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Scroll down to see the full weather forecast for the weekend of August 22nd, 2025, through August 24th, 2025, for Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties.

Calhoun County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82.

Areas of fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 60.

Cloudy skies. Low 60. Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 81.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 81. Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 55.

Clear skies. Low 55. Sunday: Sunny. High 73.

Sunny. High 73. Sunday Night: Clear skies. Low 51.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Kalamazoo County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82.

Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 82. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 61.

Cloudy skies. Low 61. Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 80.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 80. Saturday Night: Clear skies. Low 52.

Clear skies. Low 52. Sunday: Sunny. High 72.

Sunny. High 72. Sunday Night: Cloudy. Low 52.

(Source: National Weather Service)

Van Buren County Weekend Forecast

Friday: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 79.

Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. High 79. Friday Night: Cloudy skies. Low 65.

Cloudy skies. Low 65. Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. High 78. Saturday Night: Cloudy. Low 61.

Cloudy. Low 61. Sunday: Sunny. High 72.

Sunny. High 72. Sunday Night: Cloudy. Low 57.

(Source: National Weather Service)

