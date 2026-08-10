A flood watch is already in effect for Southwest Michigan, and the week ahead isn't doing much to help the situation.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, August 10th, 2026, through Sunday, August 16th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Flood Watch in effect until August 10th at 11:00 AM!

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 84. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 63. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 80.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 80. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 82. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 62. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 80.

Partly sunny skies. High 80. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 57. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 78.

Partly sunny skies. High 78. Friday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 56. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 78. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 59. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 78.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Flood Watch in effect until August 10th at 11:00 AM!

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 82.

Mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 82. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 63. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 79.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 79. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63.

Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 63. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 81.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 81. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 63. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 79.

Partly sunny skies. High 79. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 77.

Partly sunny skies. High 77. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 57. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 77.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 77. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 60.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 60. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 76.

Read More: Michigan Tornado Season Isn't Over Yet And August Has A History To Prove It

Read More: Michigan Tornado Season Isn't Over Yet And August Has A History To Prove It

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Flood Watch in effect until August 10th at 11:00 AM!

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 80.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 80. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of overnight rain showers. Low 65. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 79.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 79. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65. Wednesday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 78.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 78. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64. Thursday: Partly sunny skies. High 77.

Partly sunny skies. High 77. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 60.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 60. Friday: Partly sunny skies. High 74.

Partly sunny skies. High 74. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 59.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 59. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 75.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 75. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low 62. Sunday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers. High 72.

Historical Photos of the Grand River Flooding From 1900s Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill