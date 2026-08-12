In a press release, the Van Buren County Sherriff's Office (VBCSO) said several of the incidents have already resulted in the loss of 911 and other emergency communications in some areas for up to 24 hours.

Now, Bloomingdale Telephone Company is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

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Sheriff Investigates Suspected Vandalism Near Paw Paw And Gobles

With all the heated debate surrounding Automatic License Plate Readers (Flock cameras), that's what I expected this news about vandalism to be about. But messing with people's ability to get critical services in the event of a true life or death emergency? That's just plain cruel.

In a Tuesday, August 11, post, the VBCSO detailed several recent acts of vandalism:

since Wednesday, August 5, 2026, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 3 separate incidents involving the intentional damage of telecommunications utility pedestals, primarily in the northeastern portion of Van Buren County...Investigators believe the damage is intentional and are examining whether the incidents are connected...Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101. -- VBCSO via Facebook

Van Buren County Michigan - Google Maps Van Buren County Michigan

Authorities have estimated these vandals have already done more than $40,000 in damages. Could there be more to come? And what even is the point of damaging these utility pedestals anyway? Copper wires? Just being a jerk? One comment on the VBCSO's post suggests:

Maybe check the list of former disgruntled employees? - Ann K.

Residents in the affected area (northeastern portion of Van Buren County near Paw Paw/Gobles) are asked to check any home security systems, like Ring cameras, who may have captured footage of the vandals in action. Find more information and how you can help, here.

15 Most Commonly Stolen Items at Target Stores in Michigan According to FinanceBuzz , these are among the items most commonly targeted by shoplifters at Target stores. While this isn't a Michigan-specific ranking, the same products are sold in Target stores across the state. Gallery Credit: Tony LaBrie